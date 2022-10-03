Kickoff time, TV network set for Arizona Wildcats' Oct. 15 game at Washington

Arizona will appear on Pac-12 Networks for the fourth consecutive time when it visits Washington on Oct. 15.

The Wildcats-Huskies game in Seattle is slated for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff. It’ll be Arizona’s third afternoon game this season.

Arizona (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12) hosts No. 12 Oregon (4-1, 2-0) at 6 p.m. this Saturday. It’s Family Weekend at the UA.

Arizona will have its bye after facing Washington. The Wildcats host USC for homecoming on Oct. 29 before back-to-back road games against Utah and UCLA.

Here’s the Pac-12 schedule for the next two weeks:

SATURDAY, OCT. 8

Utah at UCLA, 12:30 p.m., Fox

Washington at Arizona State, 1 p.m., Pac-12 Networks

Washington State at USC, 4:30 p.m., Fox

Oregon at Arizona, 6 p.m., Pac-12 Networks

Oregon State at Stanford, 8 p.m., ESPN

SATURDAY, OCT. 15