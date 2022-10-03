Kickoff time, TV network set for Arizona Wildcats' Oct. 15 game at Washington

Arizona will appear on Pac-12 Networks for the fourth consecutive time when it visits Washington on Oct. 15.
The Wildcats-Huskies game in Seattle is slated for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff. It’ll be Arizona’s third afternoon game this season.
Arizona (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12) hosts No. 12 Oregon (4-1, 2-0) at 6 p.m. this Saturday. It’s Family Weekend at the UA.
Arizona will have its bye after facing Washington. The Wildcats host USC for homecoming on Oct. 29 before back-to-back road games against Utah and UCLA.
Here’s the Pac-12 schedule for the next two weeks:
SATURDAY, OCT. 8
- Utah at UCLA, 12:30 p.m., Fox
- Washington at Arizona State, 1 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
- Washington State at USC, 4:30 p.m., Fox
- Oregon at Arizona, 6 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
- Oregon State at Stanford, 8 p.m., ESPN
SATURDAY, OCT. 15
- Cal at Colorado, 11 a.m., Pac-12 Networks
- Arizona at Washington, 2:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
- Stanford at Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m., NBC
- USC at Utah, 5 p.m., Fox
- Washington State at Oregon State, 6 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
