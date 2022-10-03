 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kickoff time, TV network set for Arizona Wildcats' Oct. 15 game at Washington

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch, left, and defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen try to keep the extra point unit on the field after a penalty call in the first quarter against Colorado at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., October 1, 2022.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona will appear on Pac-12 Networks for the fourth consecutive time when it visits Washington on Oct. 15.

The Wildcats-Huskies game in Seattle is slated for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff. It’ll be Arizona’s third afternoon game this season.

Arizona (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12) hosts No. 12 Oregon (4-1, 2-0) at 6 p.m. this Saturday. It’s Family Weekend at the UA.

Arizona will have its bye after facing Washington. The Wildcats host USC for homecoming on Oct. 29 before back-to-back road games against Utah and UCLA.

Here’s the Pac-12 schedule for the next two weeks:

SATURDAY, OCT. 8

  • Utah at UCLA, 12:30 p.m., Fox
  • Washington at Arizona State, 1 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
  • Washington State at USC, 4:30 p.m., Fox
  • Oregon at Arizona, 6 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
  • Oregon State at Stanford, 8 p.m., ESPN

SATURDAY, OCT. 15

  • Cal at Colorado, 11 a.m., Pac-12 Networks
  • Arizona at Washington, 2:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
  • Stanford at Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m., NBC
  • USC at Utah, 5 p.m., Fox
  • Washington State at Oregon State, 6 p.m., Pac-12 Networks

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

