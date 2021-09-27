Kickoff time, TV network set for Arizona Wildcats' Oct. 9 home game vs. No. 20 UCLA

Arizona will get another chance to end its losing streak on national TV.

The Wildcats’ Pac-12 home opener against No. 20 UCLA on Oct. 9 will air on ESPN. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Arizona Stadium.

This marks the third time this season an Arizona game has been broadcast by ESPN. All five of the Wildcats' games have had kickoff times of 7 p.m. or later. Arizona and Arizona State are the only Pac-12 schools without an afternoon start time on the schedule through Oct. 9.

Arizona is off this week. The Wildcats are 0-4 after losing 41-19 at No. 3 Oregon on Saturday night in Eugene. Arizona has lost 16 straight games, the longest active streak in the nation.

Here’s how the Pac-12 schedule shakes out over the next two weeks:

SATURDAY, OCT. 2

USC at Colorado, 11 a.m., Pac-12 Networks

Oregon at Stanford, 12:30 p.m., ABC

Washington State at Cal, 2:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks

Washington at Oregon State, 6 p.m., Pac-12 Networks

Arizona State at UCLA, 7:30 p.m., FS1

FRIDAY, OCT. 8

Stanford at Arizona State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN