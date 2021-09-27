 Skip to main content
Kickoff time, TV network set for Arizona Wildcats' Oct. 9 home game vs. No. 20 UCLA
Arizona offensive lineman Jordan Morgan (77), left, celebrates with receiver Boobie Curry (2) after his catch for a touchdown /n in the first quarter of their game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., September 18, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Arizona will get another chance to end its losing streak on national TV.

The Wildcats’ Pac-12 home opener against No. 20 UCLA on Oct. 9 will air on ESPN. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Arizona Stadium.

This marks the third time this season an Arizona game has been broadcast by ESPN. All five of the Wildcats' games have had kickoff times of 7 p.m. or later. Arizona and Arizona State are the only Pac-12 schools without an afternoon start time on the schedule through Oct. 9.

Arizona is off this week. The Wildcats are 0-4 after losing 41-19 at No. 3 Oregon on Saturday night in Eugene. Arizona has lost 16 straight games, the longest active streak in the nation.

Here’s how the Pac-12 schedule shakes out over the next two weeks:

SATURDAY, OCT. 2

  • USC at Colorado, 11 a.m., Pac-12 Networks
  • Oregon at Stanford, 12:30 p.m., ABC
  • Washington State at Cal, 2:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
  • Washington at Oregon State, 6 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
  • Arizona State at UCLA, 7:30 p.m., FS1

FRIDAY, OCT. 8

  • Stanford at Arizona State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

SATURDAY, OCT. 9

  • Oregon State at Washington State, 1 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
  • Utah at USC, 5 p.m., Fox
  • UCLA at Arizona, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

