Kickoff time, TV network set for Arizona Wildcats' Oct. 9 home game vs. No. 20 UCLA

Arizona will get another chance to end its losing streak on national TV.
The Wildcats’ Pac-12 home opener against No. 20 UCLA on Oct. 9 will air on ESPN. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Arizona Stadium.
This marks the third time this season an Arizona game has been broadcast by ESPN. All five of the Wildcats' games have had kickoff times of 7 p.m. or later. Arizona and Arizona State are the only Pac-12 schools without an afternoon start time on the schedule through Oct. 9.
Arizona is off this week. The Wildcats are 0-4 after losing 41-19 at No. 3 Oregon on Saturday night in Eugene. Arizona has lost 16 straight games, the longest active streak in the nation.
Here’s how the Pac-12 schedule shakes out over the next two weeks:
SATURDAY, OCT. 2
- USC at Colorado, 11 a.m., Pac-12 Networks
- Oregon at Stanford, 12:30 p.m., ABC
- Washington State at Cal, 2:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
- Washington at Oregon State, 6 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
- Arizona State at UCLA, 7:30 p.m., FS1
FRIDAY, OCT. 8
- Stanford at Arizona State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
SATURDAY, OCT. 9
- Oregon State at Washington State, 1 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
- Utah at USC, 5 p.m., Fox
- UCLA at Arizona, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
