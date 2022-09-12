 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kickoff time, TV network set for Arizona Wildcats' Pac-12 opener at Cal

Arizona wide receiver Jacob Cowing (2) celebrates with a gesture to the crowd after scoring against Mississippi State in the fourth quarter of their NCAA game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., Sept. 10, 2022.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

After back-to-back night games, Arizona will begin Pac-12 play in the sunshine.

The Wildcats’ Sept. 24 conference opener at Cal is slated for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff. It will be televised by Pac-12 Networks.

Arizona is 1-1 after defeating San Diego State and losing to Mississippi State. The UA hosts North Dakota State on Saturday (8 p.m., FS1).

Cal is 2-0, having logged wins over UC Davis and UNLV. The Wildcats’ lone victory last season came against the Golden Bears.

The kickoff time and TV assignment for Arizona’s Pac-12 home opener on Oct. 1 vs. Colorado likely will be announced next Monday.

Here’s the rest of the Pac-12 slate for Sept. 24:

  • UCLA at Colorado, 11 a.m., Pac-12 Networks
  • Oregon at Washington State, 1 p.m., Fox
  • USC at Oregon State, 6:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
  • Stanford at Washington, 7:30 p.m., FS1
  • Utah at Arizona State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

