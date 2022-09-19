Kickoff time, TV network set for Arizona's Pac-12 home opener against Colorado

Tired of those late, late nights at Arizona Stadium? How does Pac-12 Just After Sunset sound?

Arizona’s Oct. 1 home game vs. Colorado is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff. The game will air on Pac-12 Networks.

The Wildcats are 2-1 entering Pac-12 play. They visit Cal (2-1) this Saturday. That game is slated to kick off at 2:30 p.m., also on Pac-12 Networks.

The start time for Arizona’s Oct. 8 game vs. Oregon – which is also Family Weekend – could be announced as soon as next Monday.

Here’s how the Pac-12 schedule shapes up the next two weeks:

SATURDAY, SEPT. 24

UCLA at Colorado, 11 a.m., Pac-12 Networks

Oregon at Washington State, 1 p.m., Fox

Arizona at Cal, 2:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks

USC at Oregon State, 6:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks

Stanford at Washington, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Utah at Arizona State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

FRIDAY, SEPT. 30

Washington at UCLA, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

SATURDAY, OCT. 1