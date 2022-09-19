Kickoff time, TV network set for Arizona's Pac-12 home opener against Colorado

Tired of those late, late nights at Arizona Stadium? How does Pac-12 Just After Sunset sound?
Arizona’s Oct. 1 home game vs. Colorado is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff. The game will air on Pac-12 Networks.
The Wildcats are 2-1 entering Pac-12 play. They visit Cal (2-1) this Saturday. That game is slated to kick off at 2:30 p.m., also on Pac-12 Networks.
The start time for Arizona’s Oct. 8 game vs. Oregon – which is also Family Weekend – could be announced as soon as next Monday.
Here’s how the Pac-12 schedule shapes up the next two weeks:
SATURDAY, SEPT. 24
- UCLA at Colorado, 11 a.m., Pac-12 Networks
- Oregon at Washington State, 1 p.m., Fox
- Arizona at Cal, 2:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
- USC at Oregon State, 6:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
- Stanford at Washington, 7:30 p.m., FS1
- Utah at Arizona State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
People are also reading…
FRIDAY, SEPT. 30
- Washington at UCLA, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
SATURDAY, OCT. 1
- Oregon State at Utah, 11 a.m., Pac-12 Networks
- Cal at Washington State, 2:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
- Colorado at Arizona, 6:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
- Arizona State at USC, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
- Stanford at Oregon, 8 p.m., FS1
Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev