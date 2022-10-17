 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kickoff time, TV set for Arizona's Homecoming game against No. 12 USC

USC running back Keaontay Ingram (28) scores a rushing touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Los Angeles.

 Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press

Arizona's Oct. 29 Homecoming game against No. 12 USC will kick off at 4 p.m. and will air on Pac-12 Networks, the conference announced Monday morning.

The announcement is good news for those looking to enjoy a fall afternoon, great news for those putting on Saturday morning's Homecoming parade — and terrible news for those UA fans who don't get the Pac-12 Networks.

Consider: The Oct. 29 game will mark the fifth consecutive time the Wildcats have played on the networks, which is available on Cox, Xfinity and DISH Network  — but not on DirecTV, YouTube TV or Hulu.

The Wildcats are 1-3 in their previous four games, having beaten Colorado and lost to Cal, Oregon and Washington.

Arizona (3-4, 1-3 Pac-12) and USC (6-1, 4-1) are both idle this week.

