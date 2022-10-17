Kickoff time, TV set for Arizona's Homecoming game against No. 12 USC

Arizona's Oct. 29 Homecoming game against No. 12 USC will kick off at 4 p.m. and will air on Pac-12 Networks, the conference announced Monday morning.

The announcement is good news for those looking to enjoy a fall afternoon, great news for those putting on Saturday morning's Homecoming parade — and terrible news for those UA fans who don't get the Pac-12 Networks.

Consider: The Oct. 29 game will mark the fifth consecutive time the Wildcats have played on the networks, which is available on Cox, Xfinity and DISH Network — but not on DirecTV, YouTube TV or Hulu.

The Wildcats are 1-3 in their previous four games, having beaten Colorado and lost to Cal, Oregon and Washington.