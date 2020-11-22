 Skip to main content
Kickoff time, TV set for UA-UCLA game; ASU-Utah tilt moved to Sunday
  • Updated

Arizona running back Gary Brightwell (0) runs behind the line of scrimmage as quarterback Grant Gunnell waits for the snap against during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Washington on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

 Elaine Thompson

For the second week in a row, the Arizona Wildcats will kick off at 6 p.m., Tucson time, in a game that will air on Fox. And for the first time in probably ever, Arizona State will play on a Sunday.

Arizona State will play Utah Nov. 29, presumably to give the Sun Devils an extra day to get healthy following an outbreak of COVID-19 on the team. ASU hasn't played its last two games because of the virus, which infected coach Herm Edwards and others. Kickoff time and TV information for the ASU-Utah game will be announced at a later date.

The Arizona-UCLA game will air on Ch. 11 for the third week in a row. The Wildcats are 0-2, having lost at home against USC and on the road vs. Washington. UCLA is 1-2.

Friday's Apple Cup game between Washington and host Washington State has been canceled. Washington State will not have enough players available due to COVID-19. The Cougars’ game at Stanford last weekend was also called off.

