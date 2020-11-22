Kickoff time, TV set for UA-UCLA game; ASU-Utah tilt moved to Sunday

Arizona running back Gary Brightwell (0) runs behind the line of scrimmage as quarterback Grant Gunnell waits for the snap against during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Washington on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Arizona Daily Star
For the second week in a row, the Arizona Wildcats will kick off at 6 p.m., Tucson time, in a game that will air on Fox. And for the first time in probably ever, Arizona State will play on a Sunday.
Arizona State will play Utah Nov. 29, presumably to give the Sun Devils an extra day to get healthy following an outbreak of COVID-19 on the team. ASU hasn't played its last two games because of the virus, which infected coach Herm Edwards and others. Kickoff time and TV information for the ASU-Utah game will be announced at a later date.
The Arizona-UCLA game will air on Ch. 11 for the third week in a row. The Wildcats are 0-2, having lost at home against USC and on the road vs. Washington. UCLA is 1-2.
Friday's Apple Cup game between Washington and host Washington State has been canceled. Washington State will not have enough players available due to COVID-19. The Cougars’ game at Stanford last weekend was also called off.
Washington's Edefuan Ulofoshio, center right, knocks the ball away from Arizona quarterback Grant Gunnell during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Washington's Puka Nacua left, is chased by Arizona's Lorenzo Burns (2) and Jaydin Young (37) on Nacua's 65-yard touchdown pass reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Washington quarterback Dylan Morris drops back to pass against Arizona during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Washington's Edefuan Ulofoshio, right, knocks the ball away from Arizona quarterback Grant Gunnell during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Arizona quarterback Grant Gunnell drops back to pass against Washington during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Washington quarterback Dylan Morris (9) greets Arizona quarterback Grant Gunnell after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Seattle. Washington won 44-27. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Washington's Kamari Pleasant, left, pushes away Arizona's Rhedi Short on Pleasant's 21-yard touchdown run during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Washington coach Jimmy Lake talks with field judge Todd Migchelbrink during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin looks up at the scoreboard during a timeout in the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Washington on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Arizona quarterback Grant Gunnell throws a pass against Washington during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Washington's Sean McGrew (5) dives over teammate Victor Curne (79) to score against Arizona during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Arizona running back Gary Brightwell, center, runs as Washington's Edefuan Ulofoshio (48) and Josiah Bronson (11) move in during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Washington's Sean McGrew carries during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Arizona on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Washington quarterback Dylan Morris reaches for the snap during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Arizona on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Arizona's Ma'jon Wright briefly juggles the ball before finally getting control on a pass reception against Washington during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Seattle. Washington won 44-27. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Washington quarterback Jacob Sirmon scrambles during the fourth quarter of the team's NCAA college football game against Arizona on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Seattle. Washington won 44-27. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Arizona's Derrion Clark, bottom, tackles Washington's Cade Otton during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Arizona quarterback Grant Gunnell throws a pass during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Washington on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Washington players run from a purple cloud onto the field before an NCAA college football game against Arizona, in a stadium empty of spectators Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Arizona's Stanley Berryhill III (86) catches a 30-yard pass in the end zone for a touchdown as Washington's Julius Irvin defends during the second half in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson / AP
Washington's Cade Otton heads to the end zone to score on a 20-yard pass reception against Arizona during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Arizona running back Gary Brightwell (0) runs behind the line of scrimmage as quarterback Grant Gunnell waits for the snap against during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Washington on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Arizona's Zach Williams runs with the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Seattle. Washington won 44-27.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Washington's Kamari Pleasant (24) celebrates his touchdown with Terrell Bynum against Arizona during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Arizona quarterback Grant Gunnell in action against Washington during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Washington quarterback Jacob Sirmon scrambles against Arizona during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Seattle. Washington won 44-27. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Arizona's Jalen John carries the ball against Washington during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Seattle. Washington won 44-27. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Arizona's Tayvian Cunningham runs with the ball during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Washington on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Seattle. Washington won 44-27. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Arizona's Ma'jon Wright briefly juggles the ball before finally getting control on the pass reception against Washington during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Seattle. Washington won 44-27.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Washington quarterback Dylan Morris in action against Arizona during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Washington quarterback Dylan Morris reaches for the ball against Arizona during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Washington's Puka Nacua celebrates scoring against Arizona during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Arizona's Lucas Havrisik lines-up a kick against Washington during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Arizona quarterback Grant Gunnell (17) is tripped by Washington's Dominique Hampton during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Seattle. Washington won 44-27. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Arizona's Ma'jon Wright catches an 11-yard touchdown pass as Washington's Julius Irvin, right, defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
