NEW Arizona Wildcats football logo 2 Sumlin UA

As expected, the Arizona Wildcats will have nighttime kickoffs for their first two home games.

Arizona’s home opener against NAU on Sept. 7 will begin at 7:45 p.m. It will be televised by Pac-12 Networks.

The UA’s second home game, against Texas Tech on Sept. 14, will start at 7:30. It will air on ESPN.

Arizona’s season opener, at Hawaii on Aug. 24, will kick off at 7:30 Tucson Time (4:30 in Honolulu) on CBS Sports Network.

The start times and TV assignments for the Wildcats’ remaining nine regular-season games will be announced during the regular season. The Nov. 30 season finale at Arizona State will air on ABC, ESPN or ESPN2.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 