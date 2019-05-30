As expected, the Arizona Wildcats will have nighttime kickoffs for their first two home games.
Arizona’s home opener against NAU on Sept. 7 will begin at 7:45 p.m. It will be televised by Pac-12 Networks.
The UA’s second home game, against Texas Tech on Sept. 14, will start at 7:30. It will air on ESPN.
Arizona’s season opener, at Hawaii on Aug. 24, will kick off at 7:30 Tucson Time (4:30 in Honolulu) on CBS Sports Network.
The start times and TV assignments for the Wildcats’ remaining nine regular-season games will be announced during the regular season. The Nov. 30 season finale at Arizona State will air on ABC, ESPN or ESPN2.