Former Arizona Wildcats defensive tackle PJ Johnson has joined the Los Angeles Chargers’ practice squad, the team announced.
Johnson, who played one season, 2018, at the UA, was selected in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL draft by the Detroit Lions.
The Lions released Johnson in their final preseason roster cuts and somewhat surprisingly did not re-sign him to their practice squad.
Johnson had 31 tackles, including 8.5 for losses, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and a safety in his lone season as a Wildcat after transferring from City College of San Francisco.
In other Arizona-related personnel news:
* Safety Chacho Ulloa has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Ulloa technically was a senior this past season but met the redshirt requirement of playing in four or fewer games. He can play immediately at another school next season as a graduate transfer. Ulloa had 18 tackles, a forced fumble and a blocked punt in 23 games for Arizona.
* The status of defensive tackle Kane Bradford, once a part of Arizona’s 2019 recruiting class, remains up in the air. Bradford, a three-star prospect from Dallas, could not enroll at Arizona this year because of academics. He was thought to be a candidate to enroll in January as a “grayshirt,” but his eligibility issues haven’t been resolved. Additionally, Bradford’s primary recruiters, Marcel Yates and Iona Uiagalelei, are no longer on staff.