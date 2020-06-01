Larry Scott says all Pac-12 student-athletes will undergo weekly tests for COVID-19, per report

Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott said all student-athletes returning to campus for workouts and fall competitions will be required to take weekly tests for COVID-19.

Scott told 247Sports on Monday that all athletes will undergo testing for the coronavirus and also will take tests for the virus’ antibodies. The latter can reveal whether someone previously had COVID-19 and has developed antibodies against infection.

“We are going to have uniformity in the Pac-12,” said Scott, who added that student-athletes would be tested regularly even if they’re asymptomatic.

“It’s too late if you’ve got a symptom,” Scott said. “You've probably been infectious a few days before. And so for that reason and others, there will be testing."

Scott said the antibody testing would help make medical personnel and trainers aware of who’s had the virus, which brings “a heightened level of concern with cardiac and lung (health).”

The Pac-12’s policies, which haven’t officially been announced, are consistent with plans that Arizona president Robert C. Robbins has been promoting. Robbins said testing, tracing and treatment will play a significant role in the university’s efforts to resume in-person classes in late August, even if some instruction remains online.