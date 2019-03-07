Rampant roster turnover continues for the Arizona Wildcats as spring football approaches.
Two more veteran players, linebacker Jacob Colacion and tight end Jamie Nunley, are no longer with the team.
Colacion, a backup with experience who has battled injuries, has decided to stop playing football. Nunley is taking a medical retirement. Both players would have been redshirt juniors this year.
Colacion compiled 13 tackles in 21 games over the past two seasons. He redshirted in 2016 while rehabbing a knee injury.
Nunley caught eight passes for 180 yards and a touchdown over the past two seasons. WildcatAuthority.com was the first to report Nunley no longer being on the team.
Transfers and departures have been a frequent occurrence for the Wildcats this offseason – not an unexpected development as Kevin Sumlin enters his second year as coach.
Safety Isaiah Hayes announced earlier this week that he plans to transfer.
Neither Colacion nor Nunley was projected to start, but losing them depletes Arizona’s depth at positions that already were thin.
Arizona returns four scholarship linebackers at the “Mike” and “Will” positions: Colin Schooler, Tony Fields II, Anthony Pandy and Issaiah Johnson. Johnson did not appear in a game as a freshman. Veteran walk-on Lee Anderson III has spent some time at linebacker. Arizona has two linebackers in its 2019 recruiting class, Derrion Clark and Eddie Siaumau, although Siaumau might project to the “Stud” position.
Arizona has three scholarship tight ends returning: starter Bryce Wolma and redshirt freshmen Jake Peters and Zach Williams. Williams could end up playing wide receiver. Tight ends were not a significant part of the passing attack last season. Wolma led the group with five catches for 69 yards.
Arizona begins spring practice on March 18.