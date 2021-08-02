LB Treshaun Hayward, 2019 MAC Defensive Player of the Year, is back in Arizona's plans

Linebacker Treshaun Hayward will be part of the Arizona football team after all, the Star has learned.

Hayward – a transfer from Western Michigan, where he was named the Mid-American Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 – signed with the Wildcats in February. The two parties subsequently parted ways for undisclosed reasons.

Hayward is now back in the mix and is expected to participate in training camp, which begins Friday. His return gives Arizona another experienced option in a rebuilt linebacking corps. The UA has added five linebackers via the NCAA transfer portal.

Hayward accumulated 229 tackles, including 16 stops for losses, in 39 games at WMU. He had 142 tackles and 10.5 TFLs (including five sacks) during his breakout season in 2019.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.