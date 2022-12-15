Led by WR Jacob Cowing, 4 Wildcats earn spots on Phil Steele's All-Pac-12 Teams

Four Arizona players picked up additional All-Pac-12 honors Thursday.

Receivers Jacob Cowing and Dorian Singer, tackle Jordan Morgan and kicker Tyler Loop were named to Phil Steele’s Pac-12 All-Conference Teams.

Cowing, who was shut out of the official and Associated Press All-Pac-12 squads despite leading the league in receptions, earned first-team recognition. The transfer from UTEP finished his first season as a Wildcat with 85 catches for 1,034 yards and seven touchdowns. He recently announced that he will return to Arizona for a final season of college football next year.

Cowing also earned honorable-mention All-America status from Steele.

Singer made the second team after leading the Pac-12 in receiving yards. Singer was named first-team all-conference by the AP and second team by Pac-12 coaches after catching 66 passes for 1,105 yards and six touchdowns. He is currently in the NCAA transfer portal.

Loop was named to Steele’s third team after connecting on 18 of 21 field-goal attempts in his first season as the full-time placekicker. The third-year sophomore’s 85.7% accuracy rate ranked third among qualifiers in the Pac-12.