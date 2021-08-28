Lev’s AP Top 25: Clemson is No. 1; five Pac-12 teams make the cut, including ASU (barely)

The four-team College Football Playoff has been conducted seven times. Some pertinent data:

Alabama and Clemson have participated in six apiece. Ohio State and Oklahoma each have gotten in four times. Alabama (three), Clemson (two) and Ohio State (one) have accounted for all but one champion. LSU, at the end of the 2019 season, was the lone exception.

Will that pattern continue in 2020? Probably. But maybe not.

Georgia, a one-time participant (national runner-up in 2017), might be in a position to break through this season. Of course, the Bulldogs likely would have to beat the Crimson Tide in the SEC title game — or in the CFP — to do it. Alabama has won the past six matchups.

Could another interloper break through? Possibly. In the season of the “super senior,” more teams from college football’s middle class should be in the mix. Iowa State and Cincinnati are two such examples.

How do they all stack up ahead of a season everyone hopes is as “normal” as possible after last year’s COVID chaos? Here’s a look at how Star staff writer Michael Lev voted in the preseason Associated Press Top 25:

1. Clemson

2020 record: 10-2, 8-1 ACC (lost in CFP semifinals)