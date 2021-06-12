Lifting of recruiting restrictions let recruits meet Jedd Fisch, see facility improvements up close

Jedd Fisch and the rest of the Arizona Wildcats coaching staff have stepped into the next phase of their “It’s Personal” campaign.

And it is personal. There’s finally in-person, face-to-face interaction, handshakes, cart tours of the UA campus and a P.C. (pre-coronavirus) hallmark: no masks.

The NCAA recruiting dead period that was in place since the pandemic began in March 2020 officially ended on June 1, allowing programs nationwide to host in-person recruiting visits. For some rising high school seniors, the last two weekends mark the first time they’ve visited college campuses.

“It felt good, because none of the coaches have seen recruits for 16 months. Just seeing everyone, it was what it used to be when I was a freshman,” said Scottsdale Saguaro edge rusher Tristan Monday, who is committed to the UA’s 2022 recruiting class. “I was able to see all the coaches, talk to them and get to know they’re doing what’s best for the program and turn it around.”

Monday was one of dozens of recruits who have made the trip to Tucson to meet Fisch, who was hired in December to replace Kevin Sumlin. Fisch and his staff rolled out the golf carts and black SUVs to haul around the recruits and their families.