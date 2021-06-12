Lifting of recruiting restrictions let recruits meet Jedd Fisch, see facility improvements up close

Jedd Fisch and the rest of the Arizona Wildcats coaching staff have stepped into the next phase of their “It’s Personal” campaign.
And it is personal. There’s finally in-person, face-to-face interaction, handshakes, cart tours of the UA campus and a P.C. (pre-coronavirus) hallmark: no masks.
The NCAA recruiting dead period that was in place since the pandemic began in March 2020 officially ended on June 1, allowing programs nationwide to host in-person recruiting visits. For some rising high school seniors, the last two weekends mark the first time they’ve visited college campuses.
“It felt good, because none of the coaches have seen recruits for 16 months. Just seeing everyone, it was what it used to be when I was a freshman,” said Scottsdale Saguaro edge rusher Tristan Monday, who is committed to the UA’s 2022 recruiting class. “I was able to see all the coaches, talk to them and get to know they’re doing what’s best for the program and turn it around.”
Monday was one of dozens of recruits who have made the trip to Tucson to meet Fisch, who was hired in December to replace Kevin Sumlin. Fisch and his staff rolled out the golf carts and black SUVs to haul around the recruits and their families.
“It was a little bit awkward at first, because everyone had only talked to each other over the phone before that,” said Monday. “But once everyone shook hands, I met everyone and all the coaches were just making sure we were having fun and were so enthusiastic on what they could do to make the visit better. … I love all the coaches.”
Monday is one of a handful of impressive players to visit since June 3. Five star Iowa offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor came to Tucson, as did four-star Los Angeles-area defensive end Sterling Lane, three-star Texas defensive lineman Tre Emory and Chandler running back Quaron Adams, among others.
This weekend, Arizona is hosting quarterback commit Noah Fifita and two of his highly-touted Anaheim Servite teammates, wide receiver Tetairoa “T-Mac” McMillan and tight end (and USC commit) Keyan Burnett. Three-star Colorado offensive tackle Travis Gray is also in town, as are four-star two-sport athlete Robby Snelling, who is also being recruited to play baseball, Texas defensive back Devin Turner and UA commit Grayson Stovall, a Chandler Hamilton offensive lineman.
So what happens during a 48-hour visit of the UA?
On the first day, recruits and their families eat breakfast at Old Main on campus before spending time with professors from the field of study the players are interested in. The coaching staff talked to Monday about new plan, “The Fifth Quarter,” for players looking to build a career outside of football.
The following day is “the football day,” Monday said. Players hang around the Lowell-Stevens Football Facility and the Cole and Jeannie Davis Sports Center. They pose for photos in the UA’s “Desert Swarm”-era uniforms and eat breakfast at the Sands Club inside Arizona Stadium. Lunch includes hamburgers with a “Block A” emblazoned on the buns.
Recruits are also exposed to the new and improved weight room inside the Lowell-Stevens Football Facility, which had been under construction since the end of spring ball. New squat racks include cameras and screens to record workouts and provide in-depth analytics, so strength and conditioning coaches can monitor workouts.
“Amazing new weight room compared to the old one, which I’ve only seen pictures of,” said Monday.
For commits like Monday, visiting the UA also meant finally meeting position coaches for the first time. Monday quickly became familiar with defensive coordinator Don Brown, outside linebackers coach Keith Dudzinski and defensive line coach Ricky Hunley, who told Monday about his football-playing days as a Wildcat.
“It was cool to hear Coach Hunley talk about how far everything has come and how excited he is to get the U of A back to the way it was when he played,” Monday said.
The last two weekends have also been useful for future recruiting classes, when the UA hosted a 7-on-7 tournament for high school teams, along with a “big man camp” for offensive linemen. The Wildcats offered a pair of local tackles from the camp: Salpointe Catholic’s Luis Cordova and Tanque Verde’s Jack Endean.
The 6-foot-4-inch, 270-pound Cordova was offered following a sequence of offensive lineman drills and competitions. A quick conversation with Fisch, offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll and offensive graduate assistant Luke McNitt led to an offer.
“The energy was high, the attitude was amazing and I just love the coaching staff. I have high hopes for them this year and the future. I feel like they’re bringing something new here and it’s really good,” said Cordova. “I love what I’m seeing so far.”
Cordova plans to keep his options open during his recruitment, but is indebted to the Wildcats since they were the first program to extend a full-scholarship offer to him.
“I’ve always dreamed of playing here, because of my family, and I grew up around the U of A. … I do imagine playing at the U of A, but there are also other colleges I wouldn’t mind playing for,” he said.
Not Monday. The Scottsdale native — whose father, Tim Monday, grew up in Tucson and mother, Michelle Taylor, graduated from the UA — told the Star earlier this week that he plans to sign with the Wildcats in December, graduate high school early and enroll in the spring.
“After I visited, I realized that this is the place for me,” Monday said. “I love the people, love the players and the coaches. I just love everything about it and that’s where I need to be for college.”
