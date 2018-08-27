Texas A&M transfer Santino Marchiol won't play for the Arizona Wildcats this season after a video surfaced that appeared to show him using an apparent racial slur to refer to some of his former teammates.
Marchiol "was informed this morning that he is no longer on the team," UA coach Kevin Sumlin said Monday.
Kevin Sumlin announces that linebacker Santino Marchiol is no longer with Arizona. pic.twitter.com/GEbCPpaBx6— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) August 27, 2018
A video surfaced Friday of a man watching film with an unidentified woman of Texas A&M's practice. The player of discussion wore No. 32 in the film, which was Marchiol's number at Texas A&M.
Woman: “Who’s 26 carrying the ball?”
Man: “One of those monkeys.”
Woman: “Oh my god, you got him again on the next one.”
The video then freezes on Texas A&M safety Keldric Carper, who is black, and the woman asks about if he's the safety.
“They call him the monkey safety,” the man replies.
The Dallas Morning News first reported the story. The Star contacted the Marchiol family's attorney and Marchiol's father, Ken, on Friday, but did not receive a comment. The UA withheld its comment about Marchiol's status until Monday's press conference, the first game-week gather of the Sumlin era.
Marchiol's attorney Thomas Mars released a statement to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg following his client getting kicked off the team.
"As someone who helped lead the effort to advance diversity in the legal profession, served on the National Urban League board, and worked closely with people like Dennis Archer, Rev. Al Sharpton, and other prominent African-American leaders, I understand and respect the University's decision," Mars told Rittenberg. "On the other hand, as someone who's grown close to Santino and who knows the quality of his character, the depth of his faith, and the sincerity of his convictions, I'm heartbroken. What can be heard on the highlights video doesn't reflect the values or beliefs of the young man that I've come to know."
The Wildcats open their 2018 season Saturday night against BYU. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:45 p.m.
Marchiol, a native of Centennial, Colorado, transferred to Arizona over the summer to play for Sumlin, the coach who originally recruited him to play linebacker at Texas A&M. Marchiol made news last week, when he claimed Texas A&M's new coaching staff paid him hundreds of dollars to host recruits and mistreated him after he suffered an injury. Marchiol alleged the misdeeds as part of an NCAA appeal designed to make him eligible immediately at Arizona. Typically, transfers who transfer from one four-year school to another must sit out a full season.