Linebacker Treshaun Hayward will not be part of Arizona Wildcats program
editor's pick

Linebacker Treshaun Hayward will not be part of Arizona Wildcats program

W Michigan Michigan St Football

Western Michigan's Treshaun Hayward (23) runs into Michigan State punter Jake Hartbarger on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in East Lansing.

 Al Goldis / AP

Linebacker Treshaun Hayward will not be part of the of the Arizona Wildcats football program, the Star has confirmed.

Hayward, a graduate transfer from Western Michigan, had signed with Arizona in February. However, the UA recently decided to part ways with Hayward. Coach Jedd Fisch declined to discuss the reason the school moved on.

Hayward was the Defensive Player of the Year in the Mid-American Conference in 2019 and was projected to compete for a starting position. But additional linebackers are on the way, including three via the NCAA transfer portal: Jerry Roberts (Bowling Green), Malik Reed (Wisconsin) and Kenny Hebert (Vanderbilt).

Those three join returnees Anthony Pandy, Derick Mourning and Issaiah Johnson, plus a handful of incoming freshmen.

The newcomers are scheduled to arrive on campus next month. Arizona is not expected to add any additional scholarship players for 2021.

WildcatAuthority.com first reported the news of Arizona’s split with Hayward.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

