LIVE: New commish, Jedd Fisch talk at Pac-12 Media Day in Los Angeles

The Wildcats are coming off a 1-11 season; Pac-12 Media Day is slated for Friday in Los Angeles.
Fisch enters Year 2 in Tucson with a more talented roster and elevated expectations — relatively speaking.
This week's double-whammy of news heaped another layer of uncertainty onto the Pac-12’s future, making commissioner George Kliavkoff’s meatball surgery efforts that much more complicated.
The top storylines to watch at Friday's Pac-12 Media Day.
The Pac-12 Networks could be the league's savior, with ESPN as their suitor.
Will the Pac-12 come out swinging at its Media Day this week?
George Kliavkoff talked Friday with the gloves off and zero punches pulled.
