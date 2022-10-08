 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story editor's pick web only

Live updates: Arizona Wildcats vs. No. 12 Oregon Ducks

Arizona Oregon Football

Arizona running back Michael Wiley (6) looks for running room during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

 Andy Nelson

Arizona (3-2) hosts the No. 12 Oregon Ducks Saturday evening in Tucson. Follow the Arizona Daily Star's live coverage here:

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Mica Mountain varsity players hype up for away game

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News