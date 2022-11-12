 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured top story editor's pick web only

Live updates: Arizona Wildcats vs. No. 12 UCLA Bruins

University of Arizona vs UCLA

Arizona safety Jaxen Turner (21) comes up just inches short of an interception of a ball thrown to UCLA wide receiver Kyle Philips (2) in the second quarter of their Pac 12 game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., October 9, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Arizona (3-6) faces No. 12 UCLA Bruins (8-1) at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Follow along with our live updates below! 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Arizona OT commit Elijha Payne talks Wildcats, transitioning to L.A. life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News