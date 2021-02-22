Long Beach CB Tacario Davis commits to Arizona Wildcats for 2022

Tacario Davis, a three-star 2022 cornerback from Long Beach, Calif., verbally committed to the Arizona Wildcats via Twitter Monday afternoon.

After a great visit to The University of Arizona campus, I saw myself being a Wildcat! After talks with my coach and family I would like to say I’m 100% committed to being a WILDCAT #ITSPERSONAL #BearDown 🐻🐻⬇️⬇️❤️🤍@ArizonaFBall @MillikanHSFB pic.twitter.com/8PssHUIX73 — Tacario Davis (@TacarioD) February 22, 2021

The 6-foot-2-inch, 185-pound Millikan High School product, who's currently rated by 247Sports as the 79th-best cornerback nationally for the '22 class, selected the UA over Arizona State and Kansas. He was officially offered by the Wildcats on Jan. 24.

Davis becomes the second commit of Arizona's '22 recruiting class, joining Chandler Hamilton offensive lineman Grayson Stovall.

Arizona could add another '22 commit this week if Miami-area safety Anthony Rose chooses the Wildcats on Tuesday at 1 p.m. However, Rose's "crystal ball" predictions favor South Carolina.

