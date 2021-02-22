 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Long Beach CB Tacario Davis commits to Arizona Wildcats for 2022

Long Beach CB Tacario Davis commits to Arizona Wildcats for 2022

Tacario Davis, a three-star 2022 cornerback from Long Beach, Calif., verbally committed to the Arizona Wildcats via Twitter Monday afternoon. 

The 6-foot-2-inch, 185-pound Millikan High School product, who's currently rated by 247Sports as the 79th-best cornerback nationally for the '22 class, selected the UA over Arizona State and Kansas. He was officially offered by the Wildcats on Jan. 24. 

Davis becomes the second commit of Arizona's '22 recruiting class, joining Chandler Hamilton offensive lineman Grayson Stovall. 

Arizona could add another '22 commit this week if Miami-area safety Anthony Rose chooses the Wildcats on Tuesday at 1 p.m. However, Rose's "crystal ball" predictions favor South Carolina. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News