Long trek from Canada was well-worth it for former Wildcat Dumelie

The last stop: Tucson.

“Once we got to the University of Arizona, we realized that this was the place for us,” he said. “We both agreed to play at the same place if we could.

“We thought, ‘Wow this impressive as hell.’ And then once we got to the university, we were treated pretty royally. That’s when we said we were done with the cold. That’s when we signed on.”

Dumelie and Urness ditched the harsh winter months in Canada for the Old Pueblo’s year-round sunshine and joined the UA football team, coached by Tucson icon Ed Doherty. They roomed at Graham Hall.

During their freshman season in ’57, Arizona finished last in the Border Conference standings with a 1-8-1 record (0-4 in the league). Other Border Conference members were Arizona State, New Mexico A&M (now New Mexico State), West Texas State, Texas Western (now UTEP) and Hardin-Simmons. The Wildcats’ only win in ‘57 was a 17-14 victory over Marquette late in the season at Arizona Stadium.

Dumelie improved and became more integrated in the offense, but Arizona went 3-7. Despite yet another rough season, which would be Doherty’s last at UA, Dumelie shined as a kick returner, defensive back and running back.