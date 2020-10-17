Lorenzo Burns chose one more year of college over the pros; the Wildcats need him to shine

Burns and fellow cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace have a connection with their newest position coach. Greg Burns recruited Lorenzo Burns to Cal when he was a Golden Bears assistant, and later gave Roland-Wallace his first Pac-12 scholarship offer when he was at Oregon State.

Greg Burns moved to USC following the 2018 season, and pushed for Roland-Wallace to flip to the Trojans even after the DB verbally committed to the Wildcats.

“He was pretty much set here and we were coming in kind of late on him. … He felt comfortable with his decision,” Greg Burns said.

Greg Burns said he’s been impressed with the early production of safeties Christian Young and Jarrius Wallace and cornerbacks Malik Hausman and McKenzie Barnes. Former four-star prospect Bobby Wolfe is also expected to contribute at defensive back.

“There’s a lot of potential there,” Greg Burns said. “But we just got to get it together and see what happens when the lights are on and everything is fast.”

If Arizona’s defense hopes to improve following a disappointing ’19 season, one in which the Wildcats finished 10th in the Pac-12 in passing defense and last in total defense, Lorenzo Burns will have to be at his best.