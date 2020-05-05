You are the owner of this article.
Louisiana LB Kolbe Cage commits to Arizona, becomes first recruit for Wildcats' 2021 class

Arizona gained its first football commit of the 2021 recruiting class when Louisiana linebacker Kolbe Cage pledged to the Wildcats Tuesday night on Twitter. Cage selected UA over Nevada, Houston Baptist, South Alabama and Southern. 

Before Cage's decision, Arizona and Washington State were the only Power Five schools to not have a commit for 2021. 

The 6-foot, 205-pound Cage, who was primarily recruited by outside linebackers coach Andy Buh, is rated as a three-star prospect, per 247sports.com. The New Orleans native will be entering his final year at Holy Cross High School. 

Although Cage is listed as an outside linebacker, he was utilized in Holy Cross' pass coverage as a strong safety. Holy Cross didn't record statistics from its 2019 season, but Cage can be seen on film of covering tight ends running five-yard flat routes or occasionally in the secondary as a safety. 

The Louisiana area has been a point of emphasis for Kevin Sumlin's coaching staff. Clumped together, majority of Arizona's known offers for its 2021 recruiting class have been from the East Texas and Louisiana area. 

Here a highlights of Cage, courtesy of his Hudl page: 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

