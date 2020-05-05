Louisiana LB Kolbe Cage commits to Arizona, becomes first recruit for Wildcats' 2021 class

Arizona gained its first football commit of the 2021 recruiting class when Louisiana linebacker Kolbe Cage pledged to the Wildcats Tuesday night on Twitter. Cage selected UA over Nevada, Houston Baptist, South Alabama and Southern.

Before Cage's decision, Arizona and Washington State were the only Power Five schools to not have a commit for 2021.

The 6-foot, 205-pound Cage, who was primarily recruited by outside linebackers coach Andy Buh, is rated as a three-star prospect, per 247sports.com. The New Orleans native will be entering his final year at Holy Cross High School.

Although Cage is listed as an outside linebacker, he was utilized in Holy Cross' pass coverage as a strong safety. Holy Cross didn't record statistics from its 2019 season, but Cage can be seen on film of covering tight ends running five-yard flat routes or occasionally in the secondary as a safety.