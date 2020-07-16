Loyal local: CDO football star Stevie Rocker commits to Arizona Wildcats for 2021

A: “I’ve got three. One is I’ll try to be a doctor, because I know U of A’s medical field is phenomenal. I’ll try and do journalism and I also want to be an architect. The medical field is something great just in case the NFL doesn’t happen and it’s something that I know will help me financially. Journalism is something that’ll keep me in sports, because I love football and basketball. Being an architect just keeps me around my art ability to make actual buildings or being a part of making large corporations.”

A: “Going through those situations has really changed my mindset to protect myself better during situations where you don’t really expect anything. It’s pushed me to want to work harder … Having this big injury helped me see what my role was with the team, not just on the field but, ‘How could I help the team not being on the field?’ It helped me be a leader and help the kids that really need a push from someone that’s not going to yell and scream at them, not someone who’s going to push them to the side, but someone who is willing to sit down and talk to them and be upfront with them. … It helped me build a leader mindset and pushed me to what I can piece together and build up.”