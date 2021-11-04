Manu in the middle: Servite HS linebacker, prep teammates hope to jump-start Wildcats program

“(Manu) had to take on that guy and he’s a future Division I player," Thomas said. "Mater Dei is 300 pounds across the board, and Jacob holds his own. The guys he has to tackle, these kids are Division I athletes. I know there’s going to be an adjustment for all the kids that go to college, but Jacob is an exceptional athlete.”

Added Thomas: “He’s a typical inside backer and likes to hit anything he can. He’s just such a great guy to coach.”

Manu first started playing football when he was 5 years old. He played youth football for the Orange County Buckeyes, where he met Fifita.

“We’re really close and we’ve been playing since we were in the eighth grade. I’m trying to win something over here and then hopefully win something over there in Tucson,” Manu said.

Bonded together by their love for football, Manu and the 5-10 Fifita relate to each other by embracing the underdog role.

“We’ve always been the underdog, but we just always fight through it and prove everybody wrong, and I know he can,” Manu said.