Will Marcel Yates return for a fourth season as Arizona's defensive coordinator? All current signs point to yes,.
Wildcats coach Kevin Sumlin has not given Yates any indication that he plans to move in a different direction. While that doesn’t necessarily mean Yates' job is safe, the coordinator is operating under the impression that he will be back.
Yates is on the road recruiting this week, along with the rest of the Wildcats' staff. UA coaches are pushing hard to land players before Dec. 19, early signing day.
Yates' contract situation could also be a factor. Yates signed a two-year extension in January, meaning he is on the books through January 2020. Yates' contract is fully guaranteed. He made $500,000 in both 2016 and '17 before signing the extension.
Sumlin, who hasn’t spoken to the media since the season ended Saturday and isn’t expected to until early signing day, is said to value continuity. Yates is one of only two full-time holdovers from former coach Rich Rodriguez's staff.
Sumlin also recognizes that while Arizona has improved its talent on the defensive side of the ball, it needs more playmakers and depth to ascend to the upper echelon of the Pac-12. He and his staff are taking an inside-out approach with this recruiting class, trying to beef up the lines and tapping into the junior-college ranks for immediate reinforcements. The Wildcats have added four recruits since Saturday; three of them are junior-college linemen.
Although Yates' defense struggled at times this season — especially in road losses to Houston, Utah and Washington State — the unit improved in some key statistical categories.
The Wildcats allowed 432 yards per game, nearly 40 fewer than their average from 2017 (471.2). They surrendered 32.6 points per game, a three-year low. That figure was 38.3 in 2016 and 34.4 last season.
Arizona played most of the season without top cornerback Jace Whittaker, one of several defensive backs who were unavailable because of injuries and other issues. Whittaker is expected to return for a fifth season next year.
UA football's 2019 recruiting class
Arizona finished the 2018 season with a 5-7 record, which means the Wildcats won't play in a bowl game for the second time in three seasons. However, that hasn't stopped Kevin Sumlin and the coaching staff from hitting the recruiting trail.
With the first year of the Sumlin era officially in the books, the 2019 class will be the first group entirely recruited by the new regime. The class so far has been a blend of size and experience, mostly from Texas and California — and one from Europe — with a sprinkle of junior college prospects.
Here's a look at Arizona's growing 2019 recruiting class along with highlight film and their national position ranking per 247sports.com.
Sylvain Yondjouen
Position: Defensive end
Hometown: Belgium
Height: 6-4
Weight: 232 pounds
Ranking: Three stars, No. 24 defensive end
Date committed: Nov. 24, 2018
Grant Gunnell
Position: Quarterback
Hometown: Houston (St. Pius X HS)
Height: 6-6
Weight: 222 pounds
Ranking: Three stars, No. 15 pro-style quarterback
Date committed: June 6, 2018
Kwabena Watson
Position: Outside linebacker
Hometown: Fresno, California (Edison HS)
Height: 6-3
Weight: 205 pounds
Ranking: Three stars, No. 56 outside linebacker
Date committed: June 24, 2018
Jaxen Turner
Position: Safety
Hometown: Moreno Valley, California (Rancho Verde HS)
Height: 6-2
Weight: 175 pounds
Ranking: Three stars, No. 74 safety
Date committed: Oct. 21, 2018
Jalen Johnson
Position: Wide receiver
Hometown: Corona, California (Roosevelt HS)
Height: 6-3
Weight: 170 pounds
Ranking: Three stars, No. 130 wide receiver
Date committed: July 13, 2018
Jamari Williams
Position: Offensive line
Hometown: Ft. Lauderdale, Florida (Cardinal Gibbons HS)
Height: 6-4
Weight: 275 pounds
Ranking: Three stars, No. 55 guard
Date committed: Nov. 1, 2018
Myles Tapusoa
Position: Defensive tackle
Hometown: Salt Lake City (Eastern Arizona College)
Height: 6-3
Weight: 325 pounds
Ranking: Three stars, No. 10 defensive tackle
Date committed: Nov. 27, 2018
Josh Donovan
Position: Offensive tackle
Hometown: College Station, Texas (Trinity Valley Community College, Texas)
Height: 6-5
Weight: 330 pounds
Ranking: Three stars, No. 12 offensive tackle
Date committed: Nov. 25, 2018
Trevon Mason
Position: Defensive tackle
Hometown: Arlington, Texas (Navarro College, Texas)
Height: 6-4
Weight: 285 pounds
Ranking: Three stars, N/A
Date committed: Nov. 25, 2018
Kane Bradford
Position: Defensive tackle
Hometown: Dallas (Skyline HS)
Height: 6-6
Weight: 270 pounds
Ranking: Three stars, No. 82 defensive tackle
Date committed: June 24, 2018
Michael Wiley
Position: Running back
Hometown: Houston (Strake Jesuit HS)
Height: 5-11
Weight: 175 pounds
Ranking: Three stars, No. 93 running back
Date committed: May 26, 2018
Chris Roland
Position: Cornerback
Hometown: Palmdale, California (William Knight High School)
Height: 6-0
Weight: 180 pounds
Ranking: Three stars, No. 118 athlete
Date committed: July 29, 2018
Maurice Gaines Jr.
Position: Cornerback
Hometown: Sacramento (St. Thomas More HS / Connecticut)
Height: 6-2
Weight: 185 pounds
Ranking: Three stars, No. 149 cornerback
Date committed: July 28, 2018
Jordan Morgan
Position: Offensive tackle
Hometown: Marana, Arizona (Marana HS)
Height: 6-5
Weight: 270 pounds
Ranking: Three stars, No. 129 offensive tackle
Date committed: June 14, 2018
Derrion Clark
Position: Linebacker
Hometown: Dallas (South Oak Cliff HS)
Height: 6-0
Weight: 215 pounds
Ranking: Three stars, No. 72 inside linebacker
Date committed: June 23, 2018
Ahina "Rocky" Aitogi
Position: Offensive tackle
Hometown: Anchorage, Alaska (Fort Scott Community College, Kansas)
Height: 6-7
Weight: 345 pounds
Ranking: Three stars, No. 19 offensive tackle
Date committed: Oct. 20, 2018
Eddie Siaumau
Position: Safety/outside linebacker
Hometown: Pago Pago, America Samoa (Leone HS)
Height: 6-2
Weight: 210 pounds
Ranking: Three stars, No. 162 safety
Date committed: July 28, 2018
Kyle Ostendorp
Position: Punter
Hometown: Phoenix (Desert Vista HS)
Height: 6-2
Weight: 195 pounds
Ranking: Three stars, No. 10 punter
Date committed: May 21, 2018