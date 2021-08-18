Masks, proof of vaccination won't be required for Arizona home football games as of now

Neither masks nor COVID vaccinations will be required to attend Arizona Wildcats home football games, at least for the time being.

UA athletic director Dave Heeke said Wednesday that his department will follow the university’s lead regarding mitigation measures. The current UA policy, subject to change, is that masks must be worn “in all indoor spaces where it is not possible to adequately and continuously maintain social distance.”

That policy would not apply to Arizona Stadium, an outdoor venue – although, as Heeke noted, there are “lots of indoor spaces” at the stadium that would require masking or physical distancing.

Arizona opens its home schedule Sept. 11 against San Diego State. The Wildcats host NAU the following Saturday.