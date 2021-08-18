 Skip to main content
Masks, proof of vaccination won't be required for Arizona home football games as of now
Fans high five Arizona Wildcat players as they exit the stadium following their 2019 win over Texas Tech.

 Josh Galemore, Arizona Daily Star 2019

Neither masks nor COVID vaccinations will be required to attend Arizona Wildcats home football games, at least for the time being.

UA athletic director Dave Heeke said Wednesday that his department will follow the university’s lead regarding mitigation measures. The current UA policy, subject to change, is that masks must be worn “in all indoor spaces where it is not possible to adequately and continuously maintain social distance.”

That policy would not apply to Arizona Stadium, an outdoor venue – although, as Heeke noted, there are “lots of indoor spaces” at the stadium that would require masking or physical distancing.

Arizona opens its home schedule Sept. 11 against San Diego State. The Wildcats host NAU the following Saturday.

Regarding the season opener against BYU in Las Vegas, it appears that masks will be required to attend the game at Allegiant Stadium. The state of Nevada recently announced that masks would be mandated, regardless of vaccination status, in indoor public settings in areas of substantial or high transmission. Clark County currently falls into that category.

Although the Las Vegas Raiders are requiring proof of vaccination to attend their home games at Allegiant Stadium, that is not expected to be the case for the UA-BYU game.

Per Allegiant Stadium's website: "The Raiders and Allegiant Stadium are currently evaluating any application of this policy to other events. For all other events at Allegiant Stadium, all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, must wear a face mask while inside the stadium."

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

