Mater Dei defensive lineman Jacob Rich Kongaika to join Wildcats as a preferred walk-on

The 6-foot-2-inch, 280-pound three-star Santa Ana native was recruited by UA defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen at UCLA before he joined the Wildcats' staff. Kongaika just finished his final season at national powerhouse Mater Dei High School, where he became a First Team All-Trinity League selection.

Kongaika is the latest player from the uber-competitive Trinity League to become a Wildcat; he joins Mater Dei teammate in defensive end Taitai Uiagalelei and St. John Bosco four-star running back Rayshon "Speedy" Luke, along with Anaheim Servite stars Tetairoa McMillan, Keyan Burnett, Noah Fifita and Jacob Manu.

“It was a tough decision but we felt like Arizona was the best all around fit for me,” Kongaika told 247Sports.com's Greg Biggins. “We liked the academics at UC Davis and Eastern Washington has a good all around program, but Arizona was kind of where my heart was at.

“I really wanted to play football at that level and my plan is to compete as hard as I can and hopefully earn a scholarship. I like the Arizona coaches and especially Coach (Ricky) Hunley, the DL coach. Taitai is going there and that’s my guy and I know a lot of other plays going there too so I’m really excited about this opportunity.”

Added Kongaika: "They did say they have a preferred walk on spot and I could earn a scholarship. I’ve been really thinking hard about Arizona ever since, and I think it's an opportunity that I couldn't turn down."

