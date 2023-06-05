The pipeline between Mater Dei High School and Arizona remains strong in the Jedd Fisch era.

Kaho Tuihalamaka, a 6-4, 330-pound star defensive tackle from the Southern California powerhouse, announced on Twitter Monday afternoon that he will join the Wildcats' 2024 recruiting class.

Tuihalamaka selected the UA over Hawaii and Oklahoma State; he also had interest from Oregon and Wisconsin. Tuihalamaka is the latest addition to Arizona from Mater Dei, joining linebacker and Trinity League MVP Leviticus Su'a and defensive linemen Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei and Jacob Kongaika.

Arizona's stretch of landing top talent in the Trinity League started in 2022, when the Wildcats landed a quartette of star players from Anaheim Servite: Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, tight end Keyan Burnett, linebacker Jacob Manu and quarterback Noah Fifita. The Wildcats signed star running back Rayshon Luke (St. John Bosco) and Uiagalelei that same recruiting class.