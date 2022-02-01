Mater Dei star DL Jacob Rich Kongaika joins Arizona Wildcats as walk-on for 2022

The 6-foot-2-inch, 280-pound three-star Santa Ana native was recruited by UA defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen at UCLA before he joined the Wildcats' staff to begin the offseason. Kongaika just finished his final season at national powerhouse Mater Dei High School, where he became a First Team All-Trinity League selection.

Kongaika is the latest player from the uber-competitive Trinity League to become a Wildcat in 2022; he joins Mater Dei teammate in defensive end Taitai Uiagalelei and St. John Bosco four-star running back Rayshon "Speedy" Luke, along with the Anaheim Servite quartette of wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, tight end Keyan Burnett, quarterback Noah Fifita and linebacker Jacob Manu.

“It was a tough decision but we felt like Arizona was the best all around fit for me,” Kongaika told 247Sports' Greg Biggins. “We liked the academics at UC Davis and Eastern Washington has a good all around program but Arizona was kind of where my heart was at.