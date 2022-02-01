Mater Dei star DL Jacob Rich Kongaika joins Arizona Wildcats as walk-on for 2022

As National Signing Day kicks off on Wednesday, one of the most impactful recruit for the Arizona Wildcats could very well be a walk-on.
Arizona's latest addition to the 2022 football recruiting class is Southern California defensive tackle Jacob Rich Kongaika, who will join the Wildcats as a preferred walk-on despite offers from Eastern Washington, UC Davis and UCLA. He announced on Twitter late Tuesday night.
COMMITTED!!!Ty @ArizonaFBall @CoachJeddFisch @CoachNansenUofA @rickyhunley @CoachKaufusi 🐻⬇️🔵🔴🔥@MDFootball @MDHS_TrackField @KONGAIKA_7250 @KongaikaDanny @KongaikaSioeliM @JKongaika @GregBiggins @IonaCoach @Deemusa10 @leitalamaivao pic.twitter.com/MjWOGcM8Up— Jacob Rich Kongaika_86 (@KongaikaRich) February 2, 2022
The 6-foot-2-inch, 280-pound three-star Santa Ana native was recruited by UA defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen at UCLA before he joined the Wildcats' staff to begin the offseason. Kongaika just finished his final season at national powerhouse Mater Dei High School, where he became a First Team All-Trinity League selection.
Kongaika is the latest player from the uber-competitive Trinity League to become a Wildcat in 2022; he joins Mater Dei teammate in defensive end Taitai Uiagalelei and St. John Bosco four-star running back Rayshon "Speedy" Luke, along with the Anaheim Servite quartette of wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, tight end Keyan Burnett, quarterback Noah Fifita and linebacker Jacob Manu.
“It was a tough decision but we felt like Arizona was the best all around fit for me,” Kongaika told 247Sports' Greg Biggins. “We liked the academics at UC Davis and Eastern Washington has a good all around program but Arizona was kind of where my heart was at.
“I really wanted to play football at that level and my plan is to compete as hard as I can and hopefully earn a scholarship. I like the Arizona coaches and especially coach Hunley, the DL coach. Taitai is going there and that’s my guy and I know a lot of other plays going there too so I’m really excited about this opportunity.”
Added Kongaika: "They did say they have a preferred walk on spot and I could earn a scholarship. I’ve been really thinking hard about Arizona ever since, and I think it's an opportunity that I couldn't turn down."
National Signing Day is on Wednesday.
