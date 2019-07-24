LOS ANGELES - For the first time since it joined the league, Utah has been selected by the media to win the Pac-12 Conference in the annual preseason poll.
The Utes were a near-unanimous choice to win the South Division, receiving 33 of 35 votes. USC was picked to finish second. Arizona State and UCLA tied for third.
The Arizona Wildcats – coming off a 5-7, 4-5 season – were picked to finish fifth in the division.
Oregon and Washington each received 17 first-place votes in the North Division, with the Ducks edging the Huskies by one point to win that side of the conference. Washington State received the other first-place vote in the North.
The media were less certain about the Pac-12 Championship Game outcome than the South Division race. Utah received 12 votes, Oregon 11 and Washington 9.
The media have correctly picked the conference champion in 31 of 58 previous polls but only four times in the past 12. Here are the results of the poll, with first-place votes in parentheses. Teams picked to finish first in a division received six points, second place five points, etc.
NORTH DIVISION
1. Oregon 190 (17)
2. Washington 189 (17)
3. Stanford 129
4. Washington State 108 (1)
5. California 81
6. Oregon State 38
SOUTH DIVISION
1. Utah 206 (33)
2. USC 167 (2)
3. Arizona State 118
UCLA 118
5. Arizona 85
6. Colorado 46
PAC-12 TITLE GAME CHAMPION: Utah (12 votes)
Others receiving votes: Oregon (11), Washington (9), USC (2), Washington State (1)