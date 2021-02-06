Meet the 29 former Arizona Wildcats who have played in the Super Bowl

This year's Super Bowl in Tampa Bay is historic for two reasons, if you're Rob Gronkowski.
The former Arizona star and Buccaneers tight end will make his sixth Super Bowl appearance, the most by any ex-Wildcat, passing former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi and offensive lineman Glenn Parker, who played for the Buffalo Bills and New York Giants.
If the Bucs beat the defending Super Bowl champions, Kansas City Chiefs, in this year's Super Bowl, "Gronk" will have four NFL rings and pass Bruschi, who won three championships with Gronkowski's quarterback, Tom Brady, in 2001, '03 and '04.
Since the Super Bowl started in 1967, 29 Wildcats have played in the big game. Here's who they are:
Mike Bell
Position: Running back
Team: New Orleans Saints
Super Bowls played in: One — XLIV (2010)
Super Bowl rings won: One
Notable: After finishing the regular season with 654 rushing yards, Bell had two carries for four yards during the Super Bowl.
Theopolis "T" Bell
Position: Wide receiver
Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Super Bowls played in: Two — XIII (1979), XIV (1980)
Super Bowl rings won: Two
Notable: Bell caught two passes for 21 yards in his first Super Bowl appearance. He returned two punts for a total of 17 yards in his second.
Lance Briggs
Position: Linebacker
Team: Chicago Bears
Super Bowls played in: One — XLI (2007)
Super Bowl rings won: None
Notable: Briggs posted 11 tackles in the Bears' loss.
Tedy Bruschi
Position: Linebacker
Team: New England Patriots
Super Bowls played in: Five — XXXI (1997), XXXVI (2002), XXXVIII (2004), XXXIX (2005), XLII (2008)
Super Bowl rings won: Three
Notable: Along with Glenn Parker and Gronkowski, Bruschi is one of two Wildcats who have played in five Super Bowls.
Trung Canidate
Position: Running back
Team: St. Louis Rams
Super Bowls played in: One — XXXVI (2002)
Super Bowl rings won: None
Notable: Canidate rushed for 441 yards and six touchdowns during the regular season, but didn't record any stats during the Super Bowl.
John Fina
Position: Offensive line
Team: Buffalo Bills
Super Bowls played in: XXVII (1993), XXVIII (1994)
Super Bowl rings won: None
Notable: Fina played alongside another former Wildcat, Glenn Parker.
Marquis Flowers
Position: Linebacker
Team: New England Patriots
Super Bowls played in: LII (2017)
Super Bowl rings won: None
Notable: The Arizona native recorded one tackle for loss in the loss to Philadelphia.
Nick Foles
Position: Quarterback
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Super Bowls played in: LII (2017)
Super Bowl rings won: One
Notable: On fourth-and-goal against the Patriots, the former UA quarterback walked over to the Eagles sideline, stared at head coach Doug Pederson and muttered "You want Philly, Philly?" Pederson replied, "Let's do it." When the Eagles lined up for the play, Foles pretended to call out audibles to his offensive line, running back Corey Clement took the direct snap and passed it to Foles, who ran a flat route, for a touchdown. The famous play, known as "Philly Special," would be cemented in Eagles lore. Foles became the first ex-Wildcat to be named Super Bowl MVP.
Mike Freeman
Position: Offensive line
Team: Denver Broncos
Super Bowls played in: XXI (1987), XXII (1988)
Super Bowl rings won: None
Notable: Freeman was the Broncos' starting center.
Ron Gardin
Position: Wide receiver
Team: Baltimore Colts
Super Bowls played in: One — V (1971)
Super Bowl rings won: One
Notable: Gardin was the Colts' punt returner. He called for three fair catches in Super Bowl V, and returned one punt for four yards.
Rob Gronkowski
Position: Tight end
Team: New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Super Bowls played in: XLVI (2012), XLIX (2015), LI (2016), LII (2017), LIII (2018)
Super Bowl rings won: Three
Notable: The last Super Bowl Gronk played in wasn't exactly a display of offensive fireworks between the Patriots and Rams, but the tight end made one of the most impactful plays of the game, when he hauled in a 29-yard catch to set up New England for the first touchdown of the game. Patriots won 13-3.
Brad Henke
Position: Defensive tackle
Team: Denver Broncos
Super Bowls played in: One — XXIV (1990)
Super Bowl rings won: None
Notable: Denver's 45-point loss to the 49ers is the worst loss in Super Bowl history.
Mitch Hoopes
Position: Punter
Team: Dallas Cowboys
Super Bowls played in: One — X (1976)
Super Bowl rings won: None
Notable: One of Hoopes' punts during the game was blocked, resulting in a safety.
Ricky Hunley
Position: Linebacker
Team: Denver Broncos
Super Bowls played in: Two — XXI (1987), XXII (1988)
Super Bowl rings won: None
Notable: Hunley, arguably the greatest player in UA football history, started at inside linebacker in both of his Super Bowls.
Michael Johnson
Position: Defensive back
Team: New York Giants
Super Bowls played in: One — XLII (2008)
Super Bowl rings won: One
Notable: Johnson recorded one tackle during the game, which was decided by David Tyree's miracle catch in the fourth quarter.
Vance Johnson
Position: Wide receiver
Super Bowls played in: Three — XXI (1987), XXII (1988), XXIV (1990)
Super Bowl rings won: None
Notable: In his first Super Bowl in 1987, "The Vance" grabbed five catches for 121 yards and a touchdown.
Brandon Manumaleuna
Position: Tight end
Team: St. Louis Rams
Super Bowls played in: One — XXXVI (2002)
Super Bowl rings won: None
Notable: Manumaleuna played against former Wildcat Tedy Bruschi in the 2002 Super Bowl.
Chris McAlister
Position: Cornerback
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Super Bowls played in: One — XXXV (2001)
Super Bowl rings won: One
Notable: McAlister intercepted a Kerry Collins pass during the Ravens' 27-point Super Bowl win.
Frank Middleton
Position: Offensive line
Team: Oakland Raiders
Super Bowls played in: One — XXXVII (2003)
Super Bowl rings won: None
Notable: Middleton started at left guard in the 2003 Super Bowl.
Josh Miller
Position: Punter
Team: New England Patriots
Super Bowls played in: One — XXXIX (2005)
Super Bowl rings won: One
Notable: Miller played alongside former Wildcat Tedy Bruschi in the 2005 Super Bowl.
Edwin Mulitalo
Position: Offensive line
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Super Bowls played in: One — XXXV (2001)
Super Bowl rings won: One
Notable: Mulitalo was the starting left guard for the Ravens. Teammate Chris McAlister, another former Wildcat, started on defense.
Glenn Parker
Position: Offensive line
Team: Buffalo Bills, New York Giants
Super Bowls played: Five — XXV (1991), XXVI (1992), XXVII (1993), XXVIII (1994), XXXV (2001)
Super Bowl rings won: None
Notable: Parker made five trips to the Super Bowl, tied for second-most among UA players, but did not win a ring.
Antonio Pierce
Position: Linebacker
Team: New York Giants
Super Bowls played in: One — XLII (2008)
Super Bowl rings won: One
Notable: Pierce recorded 10 tackles in the Giants' Super Bowl win over the Patriots. Another former Wildcat, Michael Johnson, played safety for New York in that game.
Brooks Reed
Position: Linebacker
Team: Atlanta Falcons
Super Bowls played in: One — LI (2017)
Super Bowl rings won: None
Notable: Reed had three tackles in Atlanta's crushing Super Bowl loss to New England. Falcons frittered a 28-3 lead in the second half and lost in overtime.
Jose Portilla
Position: Offensive line
Team: Atlanta Falcons
Super Bowls played in: One — XXXIII (1999)
Super Bowl rings won: None
Notable: Portilla only played two seasons in the NFL before the Falcons cut him. He played in the XFL in 2001.
Randy Robbins
Position: Safety
Team: Denver Broncos
Super Bowls played in: XXI (1987), XXII (1988), XXIV (1990)
Super Bowl rings won: None
Notable: Robbins came off the bench in all three Super Bowls.
Joe Salave'a
Position: Defensive tackle
Team: Tennessee Titans
Super Bowls played in: One — XXXIV (2000)
Super Bowl rings won: None
Notable: Salave'a came off the bench in the 2000 Super Bowl, which ended with the Rams stopping Tennessee from scoring the game-winning touchdown on the one-yard line.
Joe Tafoya
Position: Defensive end
Team: Seattle Seahawks
Super Bowls played in: One — XL (2006)
Super Bowl rings won: None
Notable: Tafoya came off the bench in the 2006 Super Bowl.
Jackie Wallace
Position: Cornerback
Team: Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Rams
Super Bowls played in: VII (1974), XIII (1979)
Super Bowl rings won: None
Notable: During the 1978 season, Wallace led the NFL with 52 punt returns for 618 yards.