Meet the 29 former Arizona Wildcats who have played in the Super Bowl

  • Updated
Super Bowl Football

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski holds up Vince Lombardi Trophy while celebrating with quarterback Tom Brady after the Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks 28-24 in NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game Sunday, Feb. 1, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

 Michael Conroy

This year's Super Bowl in Tampa Bay is historic for two reasons, if you're Rob Gronkowski. 

The former Arizona star and Buccaneers tight end will make his sixth Super Bowl appearance, the most by any ex-Wildcat, passing former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi and offensive lineman Glenn Parker, who played for the Buffalo Bills and New York Giants. 

If the Bucs beat the defending Super Bowl champions, Kansas City Chiefs, in this year's Super Bowl, "Gronk" will have four NFL rings and pass Bruschi, who won three championships with Gronkowski's quarterback, Tom Brady, in 2001, '03 and '04. 

Since the Super Bowl started in 1967, 29 Wildcats have played in the big game. Here's who they are: 

New Orleans Saints running back Mike Bell (21) runs for no gain against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl XLIV football game in Miami, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2010. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Mike Bell

Position: Running back 

Team: New Orleans Saints 

Super Bowls played in: One — XLIV (2010)

Super Bowl rings won: One

Notable: After finishing the regular season with 654 rushing yards, Bell had two carries for four yards during the Super Bowl. 

Arizona's Vance Johnson, left, works out with mentor Theopolis "T" Bell at the UA on March 29, 1983. 

Theopolis "T" Bell

Position: Wide receiver

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Super Bowls played in: Two — XIII (1979), XIV (1980)

Super Bowl rings won: Two 

Notable: Bell caught two passes for 21 yards in his first Super Bowl appearance. He returned two punts for a total of 17 yards in his second. 

Chicago Bears linebacker Lance Briggs looks on against the New Orleans Saints during the NFC Championship football game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2007, in Chicago. 

Lance Briggs

Position: Linebacker 

Team: Chicago Bears 

Super Bowls played in: One — XLI (2007) 

Super Bowl rings won: None

Notable: Briggs posted 11 tackles in the Bears' loss. 

Tedy Bruschi appeared in a UA-record five Super Bowls as a member of the Patriots.

Tedy Bruschi

Position: Linebacker 

Team: New England Patriots

Super Bowls played in: Five — XXXI (1997), XXXVI (2002), XXXVIII (2004), XXXIX (2005), XLII (2008) 

Super Bowl rings won: Three 

Notable: Along with Glenn Parker and Gronkowski, Bruschi is one of two Wildcats who have played in five Super Bowls. 

St. Louis Rams' Trung Canidate (24) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter as New York Giants Jessie Armistead and Rams' Adam Timmerman (62) look on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2001 at the Dome at Americas Center in St. Louis.(AP Photo/Tom Gannam)

Trung Canidate

Position: Running back 

Team: St. Louis Rams 

Super Bowls played in: One — XXXVI (2002)

Super Bowl rings won: None 

Notable: Canidate rushed for 441 yards and six touchdowns during the regular season, but didn't record any stats during the Super Bowl. 

John Fina, former Salpointe Catholic High School player, celebrates a win as an Arizona lineman over ASU on Nov. 24, 1990. Photo by Rick Wiley / Tucson Citizen

John Fina

Position: Offensive line 

Team: Buffalo Bills

Super Bowls played in: XXVII (1993), XXVIII (1994) 

Super Bowl rings won: None 

Notable: Fina played alongside another former Wildcat, Glenn Parker. 

Philadelphia Eagles' Corey Clement, bottom, celebrates his touchdown catch behind New England Patriots' Marquis Flowers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Marquis Flowers 

Position: Linebacker

Team: New England Patriots

Super Bowls played in: LII (2017)

Super Bowl rings won: None

Notable: The Arizona native recorded one tackle for loss in the loss to Philadelphia. 

Philadelphia Eagles' Nick Foles holds his daughter, Lily, after beating the New England Patriots in the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Nick Foles

Position: Quarterback

Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Super Bowls played in: LII (2017)

Super Bowl rings won: One

Notable: On fourth-and-goal against the Patriots, the former UA quarterback walked over to the Eagles sideline, stared at head coach Doug Pederson and muttered "You want Philly, Philly?" Pederson replied, "Let's do it." When the Eagles lined up for the play, Foles pretended to call out audibles to his offensive line, running back Corey Clement took the direct snap and passed it to Foles, who ran a flat route, for a touchdown. The famous play, known as "Philly Special," would be cemented in Eagles lore. Foles became the first ex-Wildcat to be named Super Bowl MVP. 

Mike Freeman

Position: Offensive line

Team: Denver Broncos

Super Bowls played in: XXI (1987), XXII (1988)

Super Bowl rings won: None 

Notable: Freeman was the Broncos' starting center. 

Ron Gardin

Position: Wide receiver 

Team: Baltimore Colts 

Super Bowls played in: One — V (1971)

Super Bowl rings won: One

Notable: Gardin was the Colts' punt returner. He called for three fair catches in Super Bowl V, and returned one punt for four yards. 

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski celebrates after the Patriots beat the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game Sunday, Feb. 1, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Rob Gronkowski

Position: Tight end 

Team: New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

Super Bowls played in: XLVI (2012), XLIX (2015), LI (2016), LII (2017), LIII (2018)

Super Bowl rings won: Three

Notable: The last Super Bowl Gronk played in wasn't exactly a display of offensive fireworks between the Patriots and Rams, but the tight end made one of the most impactful plays of the game, when he hauled in a 29-yard catch to set up New England for the first touchdown of the game. Patriots won 13-3. 

Brad Henke

Position: Defensive tackle 

Team: Denver Broncos 

Super Bowls played in: One — XXIV (1990)

Super Bowl rings won: None 

Notable: Denver's 45-point loss to the 49ers is the worst loss in Super Bowl history. 

Mitch Hoopes

Position: Punter 

Team: Dallas Cowboys 

Super Bowls played in: One — X (1976) 

Super Bowl rings won: None

Notable: One of Hoopes' punts during the game was blocked, resulting in a safety.

Ricky Hunley

Position: Linebacker

Team: Denver Broncos

Super Bowls played in: Two — XXI (1987), XXII (1988)

Super Bowl rings won: None

Notable: Hunley, arguably the greatest player in UA football history, started at inside linebacker in both of his Super Bowls.

New England Patriots running back Kevin Faulk (33) is tackled by New York Giants' Antonio Pierce, left, and Michael Johnson during the third quarter of the Super Bowl XLII football game at University of Phoenix Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2008 in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Michael Johnson

Position: Defensive back 

Team: New York Giants 

Super Bowls played in: One — XLII (2008)

Super Bowl rings won: One 

Notable: Johnson recorded one tackle during the game, which was decided by David Tyree's miracle catch in the fourth quarter. 

Denver Broncos wide receiver Vance Johnson (82) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks Darrin Miller (91) and Joe Nash (72) upon receiving a pass from Broncos quarterback John Elway, not shown, in first quarter action of the American Bowl, pre-season exhibition game, at the Tokyo Dome indoor stadium, Aug. 5, 1990. (AP Photo/Itsuo Inouye)

Vance Johnson

Position: Wide receiver

Super Bowls played in: Three — XXI (1987), XXII (1988), XXIV (1990) 

Super Bowl rings won: None 

Notable: In his first Super Bowl in 1987, "The Vance" grabbed five catches for 121 yards and a touchdown. 

St. Louis Rams tight end Brandon Manumaleuna (86) catches a pass from quarterback Mark Bulger against Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Farrior (51) in the third quarter in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Oct. 26, 2003.

Brandon Manumaleuna

Position: Tight end 

Team: St. Louis Rams 

Super Bowls played in: One — XXXVI (2002)

Super Bowl rings won: None

Notable: Manumaleuna played against former Wildcat Tedy Bruschi in the 2002 Super Bowl. 

Baltimore Ravens Keith Washington (93) and Chris McAlister (21) celebrate the Ravens Super Bowl win over the New York Giants in Tampa, Fla. Sunday, Jan. 28, 2001. The Ravens beat the Giants 34-7 in the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/David Phillip)

Chris McAlister

Position: Cornerback 

Team: Baltimore Ravens 

Super Bowls played in: One — XXXV (2001)

Super Bowl rings won: One 

Notable: McAlister intercepted a Kerry Collins pass during the Ravens' 27-point Super Bowl win.

Frank Middleton 

Position: Offensive line 

Team: Oakland Raiders 

Super Bowls played in: One — XXXVII (2003)

Super Bowl rings won: None 

Notable: Middleton started at left guard in the 2003 Super Bowl. 

New England Patriots punter Josh Miller works on his kicks during the second day of the football team's mini-camp in Foxborough, Mass., Wednesday morning, June 6, 2007. Miller has returned after missing much of last season because of an injury. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

Josh Miller

Position: Punter 

Team: New England Patriots 

Super Bowls played in: One — XXXIX (2005) 

Super Bowl rings won: One

Notable: Miller played alongside former Wildcat Tedy Bruschi in the 2005 Super Bowl. 

Baltimore Ravens' Edwin Mulitalo signs souvenir footballs Thursday, July 29, 2004, for a charity auction after reporting to the first day of preseason training camp in Westminster, Md. (AP Photo/Timothy Jacobsen)

Edwin Mulitalo 

Position: Offensive line 

Team: Baltimore Ravens 

Super Bowls played in: One — XXXV (2001)

Super Bowl rings won: One

Notable: Mulitalo was the starting left guard for the Ravens. Teammate Chris McAlister, another former Wildcat, started on defense. 

Glenn Parker

Position: Offensive line 

Team: Buffalo Bills, New York Giants

Super Bowls played: Five — XXV (1991), XXVI (1992), XXVII (1993), XXVIII (1994), XXXV (2001)

Super Bowl rings won: None 

Notable: Parker made five trips to the Super Bowl, tied for second-most among UA players, but did not win a ring. 

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) stands next to New York Giants linebacker Antonio Pierce (58) during the Super Bowl XLII football game at University of Phoenix Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2008 in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

Antonio Pierce 

Position: Linebacker 

Team: New York Giants 

Super Bowls played in: One — XLII (2008) 

Super Bowl rings won: One

Notable: Pierce recorded 10 tackles in the Giants' Super Bowl win over the Patriots. Another former Wildcat, Michael Johnson, played safety for New York in that game. 

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Brooks Reed (50) rushes in against the Carolina Panthers offense during an NFL game, Sept. 16, 2018, in Atlanta.

Brooks Reed

Name: Brooks Reed 

Position: Linebacker

Team: Atlanta Falcons

Super Bowls played in: One — LI (2017)

Super Bowl rings won: None

Notable: Reed had three tackles in Atlanta's crushing Super Bowl loss to New England. Falcons frittered a 28-3 lead in the second half and lost in overtime. 

Jose Portilla

Position: Offensive line 

Team: Atlanta Falcons 

Super Bowls played in: One — XXXIII (1999) 

Super Bowl rings won: None

Notable: Portilla only played two seasons in the NFL before the Falcons cut him. He played in the XFL in 2001. 

Former University of Arizona defensive back and Casa Grande native Randy Robbins, left, and his college teammate Ricky Hunley share a laugh at the Coaches for Charity Kickoff Classic, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, in Tucson.

Randy Robbins

Position: Safety 

Team: Denver Broncos

Super Bowls played in: XXI (1987), XXII (1988), XXIV (1990)

Super Bowl rings won: None 

Notable: Robbins came off the bench in all three Super Bowls. 

Former UA player and coach Joe Salave’a said Dick Tomey was the first coach to embrace all kinds of different Polynesian football players.

Joe Salave'a 

Position: Defensive tackle 

Team: Tennessee Titans 

Super Bowls played in: One — XXXIV (2000) 

Super Bowl rings won: None

Notable: Salave'a came off the bench in the 2000 Super Bowl, which ended with the Rams stopping Tennessee from scoring the game-winning touchdown on the one-yard line. 

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Joe Tafoya gets ready to slap a blocking dummy during football training camp Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2006, at Eastern Washington University in Cheney, Wash. Today was Tafoya's first day in practice since undergoing off season shoulder surgery. (AP Photo/Jim Bryant)

Joe Tafoya

Position: Defensive end 

Team: Seattle Seahawks 

Super Bowls played in: One — XL (2006) 

Super Bowl rings won: None

Notable: Tafoya came off the bench in the 2006 Super Bowl. 

Ernie Jones of the New York Giants pulls down the Los Angeles Rams Jackie Wallace, right, to stop a punt runback and save a touchdown in the first quarter at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Dec. 5, 1978. Rams then kicked a field goal. (AP Photo/Ray Stubblebine)

Jackie Wallace

 Position: Cornerback

Team: Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Rams

Super Bowls played in: VII (1974), XIII (1979)

Super Bowl rings won: None 

Notable: During the 1978 season, Wallace led the NFL with 52 punt returns for 618 yards.  

