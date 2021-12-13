 Skip to main content
Meet the Arizona Wildcats' highly-rated 2022 football recruiting class
alert top story editor's pick
ARIZONA FOOTBALL

Meet the Arizona Wildcats' highly-rated 2022 football recruiting class

Anaheim Servite tight end Keyan Burnett is expected to sign with the Arizona Wildcats on Wednesday, the first day of the NCAA's early signing period.

 Alex Gallardo, Special to the Arizona Daily Star

College football coaches are flying across the country for last-minute recruiting pitches, committed players are in the ears of high-level prospects to join them and programs are monitoring social media activity of their prized uncommitted target.

It's early-signing time. Starting Wednesday, college football recruits can sign national letters-of-intent with the teams of their choice.

The Arizona Wildcats currently have 17 commits for the 2022 recruiting class.

Jedd Fisch's first full recruiting class has been shuffled a bit. Scottsdale defensive end Tristan Monday, four-star safety Zeke Berry, three-star defensive back TJ Hall and Dallas cornerback Kyron Chambers have all decommitted from the UA over the last year. But Arizona landed two recruits over the weekend: Former USC commit Kevin Green Jr., a wide receiver, as well as three-star defensive end Isaiah Ward. And the Wildcats remain in contention to land four-star cornerback Ephesians Prysock, four-star running back Rayshon “Speedy” Luke and five-star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who — for now — has picked Oregon over Arizona.

Arizona's 2022 recruiting class, as it stands today, ranks third in the Pac-12 and 34th nationally in 247Sports.com's rankings. Should the class hold, it'll be Arizona’s highest-rated group since 2006.

As signing day nears, here's a look at the players who make up the Wildcats’ 2022 recruiting class:

Keyan Burnett

Position: Tight end

Height: 6 feet 4 inches

Weight: 225 pounds

Hometown (high school): Anaheim, California (Servite)

Rating: 4 stars (247Sports.com/Rivals.com)

Other offers: USC, Arizona State, Cal, Washington, Miami, Nebraska

Watch: Notable clips of future Arizona Wildcats Noah Fifita, Keyan Burnett and Jacob Manu in Servite's loss to St. John Bosco

Sterling Lane

Position: Outside linebacker

Height: 6-4

Weight: 235 pounds

Hometown (high school): Westlake Village, California (Oaks Christian)

Rating: 4 stars (247Sports.com/Rivals.com)

Other offers: LSU, Oregon, Michigan, Tennessee, ASU, Utah

Kevin Green

Position: Wide receiver

Height: 5-11

Weight: 165 pounds

Hometown (high school): Mission Hills, California (Bishop Alemany)

Rating: 3 stars (247Sports.com/Rivals.com)

Other offers: USC, Oregon, ASU, Nebraska, Cal, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee, Utah

Jonah Coleman

Position: Running back

Height: 5-9

Weight: 205 pounds

Hometown (high school): Stockton, California (Lincoln)

Rating: 3 stars (247Sports.com/Rivals.com)

Other offers: Colorado, ASU, Tennessee, San Diego State, Fresno State

Tyler Martin

Position: Inside linebacker

Height: 6-3

Weight: 238 pounds

Hometown (high school): Acton, Massachusetts (Buckingham Browne and Nichols School)

Rating: 3 stars (247Sports.com/Rivals.com)

Other offers: Michigan, Arkansas, Virginia, Vanderbilt

AJ Jones

Position: Wide receiver

Height: 6-4

Weight: 195 pounds

Hometown (high school): Ontario, California (Colony)

Rating: 3 stars (247Sports.com/Rivals.com)

Other offers: UCLA, ASU, San Diego State, Princeton, Dartmouth, Yale

Isaiah Ward

Position: Edge rusher

Height: 6-6

Weight: 230 pounds

Hometown (high school): Ontario, California (Colony)

Rating: 3 stars (247Sports.com/Rivals.com)

Other offers: ASU, Utah, Oregon State, Washington State, San Diego State

Anaheim Servite quarterback Noah Fifita, right, is the lone quarterback in Arizona's 2022 signing class.

Noah Fifita

Position: Quarterback

Height: 5-10

Weight: 170 pounds

Hometown (high school): Anaheim, California (Servite)

Rating: 3 stars (247Sports.com/Rivals.com)

Other offers: Cal, Hawaii, Fresno State, New Mexico, Utah State

Russell Davis II

Position: Edge rusher

Height: 6-3

Weight: 215 pounds

Hometown (high school): Chandler (Hamilton)

Rating: 3 stars (247Sports.com/Rivals.com)

Other offers: Boston College, Duke, Colorado State, East Carolina

Grayson Stovall

Position: Offensive line

Height: 6-4

Weight: 281

Hometown (high school): Chandler (Hamilton)

Rating: 3 stars (247Sports.com/Rivals.com)

Other offers: ASU, Utah, Oregon State, Michigan State, Kansas, Indiana, Colorado State

Jacob Manu

Position: Linebacker

Height: 5-11

Weight: 210 pounds

Hometown (high school): Anaheim, California (Servite)

Rating: 3 stars (247Sports.com/Rivals.com)

Other offers: Dartmouth, Penn

Tyler Powell

Position: Tight end

Height: 6-7

Weight: 240 pounds

Hometown (high school): Phoenix (Brophy College Prep)

Rating: 3 stars (247Sports.com/Rivals.com)

Other offers: Auburn, ASU, Florida State, Iowa State, UCLA, UNLV

Tacario Davis

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-2

Weight: 185 pounds

Hometown (high school): Long Beach, California (Millikan)

Rating: 3 stars (247Sports.com/Rivals.com)

Other offers: ASU, Kansas

Jonah Savaiinaea

Position: Offensive line

Height: 6-3

Weight: 330 pounds

Hometown (high school): Honolulu (Saint Louis)

Rating: 3 stars (247Sports.com/Rivals.com)

Other offers: ASU, Hawaii, San Diego State, Syracuse

Isaiah Johnson

Position: Defensive tackle

Height: 6-2

Weight: 275 pounds

Hometown (high school): Chandler (Chandler)

Rating: 3 stars (247Sports.com/Rivals.com)

Other offers: Colorado, Idaho, Utah State

Jermaine Wiggins Jr.

Position: Defensive end

Height: 6-4

Weight: 230 pounds

Hometown (high school): Bridgton, Maine (Bridgton Academy)

Rating: 3 stars (247 Sports / Rivals)

Other offers: None

Jacob Reece

Position: Offensive line

Height: 6-5

Weight: 295 pounds

Hometown (high school): Salt Lake City (Brighton)

Rating: 3 stars (247 Sports / Rivals)

Other offers: Utah State

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

