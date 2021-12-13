Meet the Arizona Wildcats' highly-rated 2022 football recruiting class

College football coaches are flying across the country for last-minute recruiting pitches, committed players are in the ears of high-level prospects to join them and programs are monitoring social media activity of their prized uncommitted target.

It's early-signing time. Starting Wednesday, college football recruits can sign national letters-of-intent with the teams of their choice.

The Arizona Wildcats currently have 17 commits for the 2022 recruiting class.

Jedd Fisch's first full recruiting class has been shuffled a bit. Scottsdale defensive end Tristan Monday, four-star safety Zeke Berry, three-star defensive back TJ Hall and Dallas cornerback Kyron Chambers have all decommitted from the UA over the last year. But Arizona landed two recruits over the weekend: Former USC commit Kevin Green Jr., a wide receiver, as well as three-star defensive end Isaiah Ward. And the Wildcats remain in contention to land four-star cornerback Ephesians Prysock, four-star running back Rayshon “Speedy” Luke and five-star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who — for now — has picked Oregon over Arizona.