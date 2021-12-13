Meet the Arizona Wildcats' highly-rated 2022 football recruiting class

College football coaches are flying across the country for last-minute recruiting pitches, committed players are in the ears of high-level prospects to join them and programs are monitoring social media activity of their prized uncommitted target.
It's early-signing time. Starting Wednesday, college football recruits can sign national letters-of-intent with the teams of their choice.
The Arizona Wildcats currently have 17 commits for the 2022 recruiting class.
Jedd Fisch's first full recruiting class has been shuffled a bit. Scottsdale defensive end Tristan Monday, four-star safety Zeke Berry, three-star defensive back TJ Hall and Dallas cornerback Kyron Chambers have all decommitted from the UA over the last year. But Arizona landed two recruits over the weekend: Former USC commit Kevin Green Jr., a wide receiver, as well as three-star defensive end Isaiah Ward. And the Wildcats remain in contention to land four-star cornerback Ephesians Prysock, four-star running back Rayshon “Speedy” Luke and five-star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who — for now — has picked Oregon over Arizona.
Arizona's 2022 recruiting class, as it stands today, ranks third in the Pac-12 and 34th nationally in 247Sports.com's rankings. Should the class hold, it'll be Arizona’s highest-rated group since 2006.
As signing day nears, here's a look at the players who make up the Wildcats’ 2022 recruiting class:
Keyan Burnett
Position: Tight end
Height: 6 feet 4 inches
Weight: 225 pounds
Hometown (high school): Anaheim, California (Servite)
Rating: 4 stars (247Sports.com/Rivals.com)
Other offers: USC, Arizona State, Cal, Washington, Miami, Nebraska
Sterling Lane
Position: Outside linebacker
Height: 6-4
Weight: 235 pounds
Hometown (high school): Westlake Village, California (Oaks Christian)
Rating: 4 stars (247Sports.com/Rivals.com)
Other offers: LSU, Oregon, Michigan, Tennessee, ASU, Utah
Kevin Green
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 5-11
Weight: 165 pounds
Hometown (high school): Mission Hills, California (Bishop Alemany)
Rating: 3 stars (247Sports.com/Rivals.com)
Other offers: USC, Oregon, ASU, Nebraska, Cal, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee, Utah
Jonah Coleman
Position: Running back
Height: 5-9
Weight: 205 pounds
Hometown (high school): Stockton, California (Lincoln)
Rating: 3 stars (247Sports.com/Rivals.com)
Other offers: Colorado, ASU, Tennessee, San Diego State, Fresno State
Tyler Martin
Position: Inside linebacker
Height: 6-3
Weight: 238 pounds
Hometown (high school): Acton, Massachusetts (Buckingham Browne and Nichols School)
Rating: 3 stars (247Sports.com/Rivals.com)
Other offers: Michigan, Arkansas, Virginia, Vanderbilt
AJ Jones
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 6-4
Weight: 195 pounds
Hometown (high school): Ontario, California (Colony)
Rating: 3 stars (247Sports.com/Rivals.com)
Other offers: UCLA, ASU, San Diego State, Princeton, Dartmouth, Yale
Isaiah Ward
Position: Edge rusher
Height: 6-6
Weight: 230 pounds
Hometown (high school): Ontario, California (Colony)
Rating: 3 stars (247Sports.com/Rivals.com)
Other offers: ASU, Utah, Oregon State, Washington State, San Diego State
Noah Fifita
Position: Quarterback
Height: 5-10
Weight: 170 pounds
Hometown (high school): Anaheim, California (Servite)
Rating: 3 stars (247Sports.com/Rivals.com)
Other offers: Cal, Hawaii, Fresno State, New Mexico, Utah State
Russell Davis II
Position: Edge rusher
Height: 6-3
Weight: 215 pounds
Hometown (high school): Chandler (Hamilton)
Rating: 3 stars (247Sports.com/Rivals.com)
Other offers: Boston College, Duke, Colorado State, East Carolina
Grayson Stovall
Position: Offensive line
Height: 6-4
Weight: 281
Hometown (high school): Chandler (Hamilton)
Rating: 3 stars (247Sports.com/Rivals.com)
Other offers: ASU, Utah, Oregon State, Michigan State, Kansas, Indiana, Colorado State
Jacob Manu
Position: Linebacker
Height: 5-11
Weight: 210 pounds
Hometown (high school): Anaheim, California (Servite)
Rating: 3 stars (247Sports.com/Rivals.com)
Other offers: Dartmouth, Penn
Tyler Powell
Position: Tight end
Height: 6-7
Weight: 240 pounds
Hometown (high school): Phoenix (Brophy College Prep)
Rating: 3 stars (247Sports.com/Rivals.com)
Other offers: Auburn, ASU, Florida State, Iowa State, UCLA, UNLV
Tacario Davis
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-2
Weight: 185 pounds
Hometown (high school): Long Beach, California (Millikan)
Rating: 3 stars (247Sports.com/Rivals.com)
Other offers: ASU, Kansas
Jonah Savaiinaea
Position: Offensive line
Height: 6-3
Weight: 330 pounds
Hometown (high school): Honolulu (Saint Louis)
Rating: 3 stars (247Sports.com/Rivals.com)
Other offers: ASU, Hawaii, San Diego State, Syracuse
Isaiah Johnson
Position: Defensive tackle
Height: 6-2
Weight: 275 pounds
Hometown (high school): Chandler (Chandler)
Rating: 3 stars (247Sports.com/Rivals.com)
Other offers: Colorado, Idaho, Utah State
Jermaine Wiggins Jr.
Position: Defensive end
Height: 6-4
Weight: 230 pounds
Hometown (high school): Bridgton, Maine (Bridgton Academy)
Rating: 3 stars (247 Sports / Rivals)
Other offers: None
Jacob Reece
Position: Offensive line
Height: 6-5
Weight: 295 pounds
Hometown (high school): Salt Lake City (Brighton)
Rating: 3 stars (247 Sports / Rivals)
Other offers: Utah State
