Meet the coaching staff: Jedd Fisch’s assistants have ties to the boss, Arizona’s past

Notable: Graham was a team captain at Ohio State, where he rushed for 1,768 yards and 19 touchdowns from 1988-91. He rushed for 1,267 yards and seven TDs across six NFL seasons (1992-97) and never lost a fumble.

He said it: “He’s a phenomenal human being, a phenomenal leader, a great mentor to the kids. He knows what it looks like, knows what it feels like. (He) takes a personal relationship with every recruit and every player he has.” — Fisch

RICKY HUNLEY

Position: Defensive line

Last stop: Memphis, 2014-15 (defensive line)

First stop: USC, 1992-93 (graduate assistant)

Connection to Fisch: Fisch and Hunley first crossed paths at Florida, where Fisch began his coaching career and Hunley served as the Gators’ defensive line coach in 2001. Fisch has said he would have hired Hunley no matter where he was coaching.

Notable: Like Cecil, Hunley is on the short list of all-time UA football standouts. Hunley, who played at Arizona from 1980-83, was a two-time consensus All-American and is still the Wildcats’ career leader with 566 tackles.