Michael Wiley, Jacob Manu lead the way as Arizona wins first Territorial Cup since 2016

The Territorial Cup is coming back to Tucson.

Arizona might as well let Michael Wiley tote it around town. He carried the Wildcats to victory Friday afternoon.

The veteran running back rushed for 214 yards and three touchdowns as Arizona rallied to defeat Arizona State in front of an announced crowd of 49,865 at Arizona Stadium.

The Wildcats ended a five-game losing streak against the Sun Devils, claiming the Territorial Cup for the first time since 2016. Arizona finished its second season under Jedd Fisch at 5-7, 3-6 in the Pac-12 – a four-win improvement over 2021.

ASU fell to 4-8, 2-7 despite a heroic effort from quarterback Trenton Bourguet. The Marana High School product threw for 376 yards and three touchdowns.

The heated rivals went back and forth in the second half, trading scores and exchanging blows. The Wildcats finally registered a knockdown late in the fourth quarter. Jacob Manu and Jalen Harris sandwiched Bourguet, forcing him to fumble. Tiaoalii Savea scooped up the ball and returned it to the 36.

But Arizona couldn’t run out the clock. ASU stuffed Wiley on fourth-and-1.

ASU had one last shot. Manu – the undersized freshman linebacker – got to Bourguet again, hitting his arm as he threw the ball. Isaiah Taylor made a diving interception to seal the victory.

Members of both teams flooded the field after the play, and multiple players were ejected. After the final whistle, UA fans stormed the field to celebrate with the Wildcats.

ASU led 14-10 through the first 30 minutes, which were just a prelude to a wild second half that featured 49 points and five lead changes.

Arizona took the lead on a 9-yard touchdown run by Jonah Coleman. ASU responded with a 9-yard TD pass from Bourguet to Gio Sanders.

The Wildcats answered with Wiley’s second TD run, a 12-yarder that capped a three-play, 75-yard drive. Arizona then got a rare stop, ending a run of three consecutive ASU touchdown drives.

As running back Tevin White fought for extra yardage just outside the red zone, safety Jaxen Turner ripped the ball out of his hands. It was Turner’s second takeaway of the day.

Two plays later, Wiley raced 72 yards for his third score to make it 31-21. He became the first Wildcat to rush for more than 200 yards in a game since J.J. Taylor on Oct. 27, 2018.

But Bourguet and the Sun Devils weren’t done. They went 74 yards in eight plays. Xazavian Valladay’s 1-yard TD run made it 31-28 with one second left in the third quarter. The teams combined for 429 yards of offense in the period.

Arizona began the fourth quarter with a three-and-out – a killer in a game in which each team was struggling mightily to stop the other. ASU recaptured the lead, 35-31, on Bourguet’s 4-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Jalin Conyers with 11:04 remaining. It was the second time in the game that the Sun Devils had overcome a 10-point deficit.

The Wildcats answered. Wiley began the drive with a 30-yard reception. DJ Williams finished it with a 6-yard touchdown run to make it 38-35 with 8:53 to play.

Veering from their usual pass-first approach, the Cats came out running on their first possession. Wiley gained 22 yards on a direct snap. Three plays later, he sprinted through a hole on the right side for a 51-yard touchdown to give Arizona a 7-0 lead.

ASU turned the ball over twice in the first quarter, but those takeaways led to only three points.

Two Wildcats teamed up for the first turnover. Cornerback Tredyan Stukes tipped Bourguet’s pass downfield, and safety Turner intercepted it.

Arizona couldn’t advance the ball. But Javen Jacobs muffed Kyle Ostendorp’s punt. DJ Warnell Jr. recovered it at the ASU 40.

The Wildcats converted two third downs to advance to the 7, where the drive stalled. Tyler Loop’s 29-yard field goal bumped the lead to 10-0 less than a minute into the second quarter.

Valladay’s 4-yard touchdown run made it 10-7 with 10:35 left in the half.

Arizona again advanced inside the 10-yard line on the subsequent possession but couldn’t come away with points.

On first-and-goal from the 5, linebacker Kyle Soelle tipped de Laura’s pass to the right side. Ro Torrence intercepted it in the end zone.

The Sun Devils then drove 80 yards in 15 plays, finishing the drive with a 4-yard TD pass from Bourguet to Elihjah Badger with 58 seconds to play in the half.

