Missed opportunities give Will Plummer his chance; QB gets start for Arizona vs. NAU

“Could he have gotten the ball off on time and therefore not gotten hit? Could we have run a better route, which therefore would have allowed him to get it out before he got hit? Unfortunately, early in the game, we had opportunities that we missed,” Fisch said. “And therefore resulted in hits; therefore resulted in scrambles; therefore resulted in negative plays — throwing the ball behind the line of scrimmage, some things that we just never should have done.”

Fisch said the three factors he considers most critical to successful quarterback play are decision-making, timing and accuracy. He examined Cruz’s performance through that lens and determined a change needed to be made.

“Did he make a good decision? Well, if it took too long, then no,” Fisch said. “Was he accurate? The ball behind (tight end) Alex Lines, it resulted in an interception. Could he have caught it? Maybe. The decision-making was good, timing was OK but the accuracy was off. Was that because there was someone falling on his (Cruz’s) feet? That’s going to happen in this game.