More defensive changes coming for UA as DL Paris Shand enters transfer portal

Arizona defensive line Paris Shand (95) answers questions during an interview for Arizona Football's 2022 season Media Day at Cole and Jeannie Davis Sports Center in Tucson, Ariz. on Aug. 2, 2022.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

The Arizona defense will have a different look next season – even more different than we realized.

Another defensive regular, Paris Shand, put his name in the NCAA transfer portal late Sunday. He became the third starter on that side of the ball to do so in less than 24 hours, joining fellow defensive tackle Kyon Barrs and safety Jaxen Turner.

Shand, a former basketball player from Canada, appeared in nine games this season, including seven starts. He had a career-high 23 tackles, including 2.5 for losses, plus two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Shand appeared in 23 games overall at Arizona, compiling 41 tackles and 5.5 TFLs (including five sacks).

Another defensive tackle, Dion Wilson Jr., implied via Twitter that he’s also entering the portal.

Wilson has appeared in 20 games across three seasons, totaling 31 tackles.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter: @michaeljlev 

