‘My name’s on it’: Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin accepts blame for Wildcats’ record skid

“We’ve gotta give our players a better chance,” Sumlin said. “Based on analytics and the things that we use to measure player load and speeds, they’re still playing hard, they’re still running fast, even in the fourth quarter. We’ve gotta be better as coaches.”

Sumlin cited several examples. On the opening possession, Arizona stopped Washington just short of a first down. The Huskies sent in their punt team on fourth-and-1 from the UW 31. The Wildcats responded with their punt-return unit. Washington snapped the ball to upback Jackson Sirmon, who ran 4 yards for the first down. The Huskies scored a touchdown three plays later.

“In those situations, you either leave your defense on the field for what we would call ‘punt safe,’ or you have a punt-return unit that is composed of a lot of different positions,” Sumlin said. “In that situation, backed up, early in the game, we put the punt-return unit on the field. Those guys are wide receivers, linebackers, DBs, instead of D-linemen that are used to playing the run. I just felt like a return was the right thing ... and that was a mistake. So they took advantage of that.”