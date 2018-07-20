Two additional Arizona Wildcats were named to college football's best position award watch lists Friday morning.
Sophomore Bryce Wolma was named to the John Mackey Award watch list, an accolade for college football's best tight end while redshirt junior Nathan Eldridge was listed on the Rimington Trophy for the nation's top center.
Khalil Tate was put on the Maxwell and Davey O'Brien Award watch list, while J.J. Taylor was placed on the Doak Walker Award watch list earlier this week.
It's the second year in a row Eldridge is listed for the Rimington Trophy. The Pac-12 is loaded this season with centers and every program in the conference except for Colorado and UCLA has a player on the Rimington Trophy watch list.
Joining Eldridge from the Pac-12 is Cohl Cabral (Arizona State), Addison Ooms (Cal), Jake Hanson (Oregon), Sumner Houston (Oregon State), Jesse Burkett (Stanford), Toa Lobendahn (USC), Lo Falemeka (Utah), Nick Harris (Washington) and Frederick Mauigoa (Washington State).
Wolma will have a key role on Arizona's offense alongside the other tight end, Jamie Nunley. Last season, Wolma broke out as a freshman and recorded 241 yards on 28 receptions, and added a new dimension to Arizona's offense, which didn't utilize tight ends as much in recent years. His best game was the overtime road victory against Cal in which he caught three passes for 51 yards and a touchdown.
Other Pac-12 tight ends listed on the John Mackey Award watch list:
- Jacob Breeland, Oregon
- Ray Hudson, Cal
- Tyler Petite, USC
- Drew Sample, Washington
- Caleb Wilson, UCLA