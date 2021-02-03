National Signing Day: Arizona Wildcats add 10 players to 2021 class, including 7 transfers

Jakelyn Morgan is second player, third corner, to sign with Arizona

Arizona continued to rebuild its secondary with the addition of cornerback Jakelyn Morgan to the 2021 signing class.

Morgan is a three-star prospect from Tyler, Texas, who committed to the UA in December but delayed his signing until today.

Morgan is the second cornerback the Wildcats have inked, joining Connecticut athlete Anthony Simpson. Their other signee, Isaiah Taylor, is slated to play the Viper position, a safety-linebacker hybrid.

In all, Arizona is expected to add nine defensive backs via the 2021 class.

DB Anthony Simpson is second prospect to sign with Arizona Wildcats

Versatile athlete Anthony Simpson is the second player to join Arizona’s 2021 class on National Signing Day.