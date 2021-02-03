National Signing Day: Transfer Jordan McCloud brings experience to Wildcats' QB room

Morgan is the second cornerback the Wildcats have inked, joining Connecticut athlete Anthony Simpson. Their other signee, Isaiah Taylor, is slated to play the Viper position, a safety-linebacker hybrid.

In all, Arizona is expected to add nine defensive backs via the 2021 class.

Versatile athlete Anthony Simpson is the second player to join Arizona’s 2021 class on National Signing Day.

Simpson played multiple positions at Bloomfield High School in Bloomfield, Connecticut, and was an extremely productive offensive player. But the Wildcats announced him as a defensive back, and cornerback appears to be the spot where he'll get the first look.

Not only is cornerback a major need for the team, but it suits Simpson’s skill set.