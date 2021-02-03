National Signing Day: DB Anthony Simpson is second prospect to sign with Arizona Wildcats

Versatile athlete Anthony Simpson is the second player to join Arizona’s 2021 class on National Signing Day.
Simpson played multiple positions at Bloomfield High School in Bloomfield, Connecticut, and was an extremely productive offensive player. But the Wildcats announced him as a defensive back, and cornerback appears to be the spot where he'll get the first look.
Not only is cornerback a major need for the team, but it suits Simpson’s skill set.
Simpson (5-10,180) was planning to play at a prep school in 2020, but that season didn’t happen because of the coronavirus pandemic. As a senior in 2019, he amassed 2,491 scrimmage yards and 25 touchdowns in 13 games. Simpson also had 10 interceptions.
Here's what cornerbacks coach DeWayne Walker had to say about Simpson:
February 3, 2021
'Viper' Isaiah Taylor, son of Jason, is first prospect to sign with Wildcats
As has been typical under Jedd Fisch, Arizona didn’t waste any time this morning.
The Wildcats announced their first signing at 7 a.m. sharp – safety Isaiah Taylor of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Taylor played for powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas High School. He is the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer member Jason Taylor.
The UA coaching staff already appears to have a position in mind for Isaiah Taylor, pegging him for the “Viper” spot in Don Brown’s defense. The Viper is a safety-linebacker hybrid.
Taylor (5-11, 195) was a late addition to Arizona’s 2021 signing class. His other offers included Air Force, Coastal Carolina, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Minnesota and Missouri.
Here's what linebackers coach Keith Dudzinski had to say about Taylor:
February 3, 2021
New Arizona Wildcats staff seeks to close out 2021 class
By the time Jedd Fisch was hired as Arizona coach in late December, more than half of the Wildcats’ 2021 recruiting class already had signed.
But Fisch and his staff knew the program needed more depth and talent, so they immediately went to work.
The fruit of that labor officially will be revealed today – National Signing Day.
Arizona is expected to announce 11 player signings – seven transfers and four high school prospects. Four of the transfers already have enrolled: running back Drake Anderson, defensive end Jason Harris, safety Gunner Maldonado and cornerback Isaiah Rutherford.
We aren’t anticipating any surprises, but when it comes to National Signing Day, you never know.
We’ll be here throughout the day chronicling the action as it unfolds.
Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev