National Signing Day: LB Derick Mourning becomes latest front-seven defender to sign with Arizona Wildcats

DL Nusi Malani (12:15)

Malani’s three finalists are Arizona, Virginia and Washington State. The Hokies are considered the favorites.

LB Derick Mourning (2:30)

Mourning committed to Arizona on Sunday and is expected to sign this afternoon.

DL Paris Shand (TBD)

The UA is considered the favorite for Shand, who could delay his announcement until this weekend.

LB Jabar Triplett (12:30)

Triplett announced his commitment to the Wildcats in October, and he is expected to sign this afternoon.

LB Eddie Watkins (12:30)

Watkins will make his call about the same time as Triplett. Arizona is one of three finalists, along with Missouri and West Virginia.

Shontrail Key becomes fourth defensive lineman to join Arizona Wildcats for 2020

The Arizona Wildcats officially have added defensive lineman Shontrail Key to their 2020 signing class.