National Signing Day: Safety Gunner Maldonado officially joins Wildcats' 2021 class

Simpson played multiple positions at Bloomfield High School in Bloomfield, Connecticut, and was an extremely productive offensive player. But the Wildcats announced him as a defensive back, and cornerback appears to be the spot where he'll get the first look.

Not only is cornerback a major need for the team, but it suits Simpson’s skill set.

Simpson (5-10,180) was planning to play at a prep school in 2020, but that season didn’t happen because of the coronavirus pandemic. As a senior in 2019, he amassed 2,491 scrimmage yards and 25 touchdowns in 13 games. Simpson also had 10 interceptions.

'Viper' Isaiah Taylor, son of Jason, is first prospect to sign with Wildcats

As has been typical under Jedd Fisch, Arizona didn’t waste any time this morning.

The Wildcats announced their first signing at 7 a.m. sharp – safety Isaiah Taylor of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Taylor played for powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas High School. He is the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer member Jason Taylor.