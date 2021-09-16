NAU's Chris Ball on returning to Tucson, his relationship with Jedd Fisch and recruiting Will Plummer

What have you learned about your team through the first two games of the season?

A: “We’re very young. About 60% of our team is either a freshman or a redshirt freshman, which is about 70 players. The thing we’re struggling with is the adversity during games, the flow of the game, weathering the storm, being able to adjust and keep playing without making mistakes and being distracted by those mistakes. So, those things have been glaring, and we need to narrow down our game plan to accommodate our players a little bit better. We’ve done a little too much offensive-, defensive and special teams-wise, so we narrowed it down. We’ve been practicing well and our Friday practices have been very sharp. But we get into the game and adversity happens and we don’t handle it very well. … It’s exciting to play Arizona. We look forward to that game every other year we play them or Arizona State. It’s great for our kids and it’s great for their families to be able to see them without having to travel. We’re excited, because it’s a great opportunity for us and it should be fun.”

What’s your scouting report of Arizona? And do you have any relationship with Fisch?