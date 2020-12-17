 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Navy's Ken Niumatalolo says he hasn't talked to Arizona about coaching job, per report
editor's pick

Navy's Ken Niumatalolo says he hasn't talked to Arizona about coaching job, per report

Longtime Midshipmen coach was a finalist for the UA job in 2018

Ken Niumatalolo (copy)

Ken Niumatalolo has a 101-67 record in 13-plus years at the helm of the Navy Midshipmen.

 Gregory Payan / The Associated Press 2016

Navy’s Ken Niumatalolo has not spoken to Arizona about its head-coach opening, according to a published report.

Niumatalolo and Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk spoke to the Washington Post on Thursday. Gladchuk said he and the longtime coach of the Midshipmen haven’t discussed the possibility of him leaving Annapolis. Niumatalolo said his focus remains on Navy.

“How do we fix the team?” said Niumatalolo, whose squad went 3-7 this season. “I don’t go seeking jobs. It’s not like I’m calling people to check on jobs. I just try to do the best I can here.

“I feel like I owe it to my family if people call; I listen to see what they have to offer. Because of the success of our program over the years, people have looked at us. With that said, I’m still here after 23 years. It should tell you what I feel about the school.”

Niumatalolo was a finalist for the UA job in 2018. Arizona instead hired Kevin Sumlin, who was fired Saturday after posting a 9-20 record over three seasons.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Candidates to replace Kevin Sumlin as Arizona Wildcats' head coach

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News