Navy's Ken Niumatalolo says he hasn't talked to Arizona about coaching job, per report

Navy’s Ken Niumatalolo has not spoken to Arizona about its head-coach opening, according to a published report.

Niumatalolo and Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk spoke to the Washington Post on Thursday. Gladchuk said he and the longtime coach of the Midshipmen haven’t discussed the possibility of him leaving Annapolis. Niumatalolo said his focus remains on Navy.

“How do we fix the team?” said Niumatalolo, whose squad went 3-7 this season. “I don’t go seeking jobs. It’s not like I’m calling people to check on jobs. I just try to do the best I can here.

“I feel like I owe it to my family if people call; I listen to see what they have to offer. Because of the success of our program over the years, people have looked at us. With that said, I’m still here after 23 years. It should tell you what I feel about the school.”

Niumatalolo was a finalist for the UA job in 2018. Arizona instead hired Kevin Sumlin, who was fired Saturday after posting a 9-20 record over three seasons.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.