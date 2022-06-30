Nearly half of UA football roster will be newcomers when training camp opens

With a little over a month to go before the start of training camp, the Arizona football roster is all but set.

The Wildcats are expected to have 54 new players – nearly half their projected roster of 112-113 – when they open camp Aug. 3, UA coach Jedd Fisch said. All those players have joined the program since early signing day in December.

Arizona also has taken advantage of changes to how scholarships can be allocated. Linebackers Ammon Allen and Dante Smith have received scholarships.

Fisch added that he expects “no surprises” in terms of the roster between now and August.

Fisch declined comment on the news that USC and UCLA are leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten.

