New Arizona coach Jedd Fisch’s next steps: staffing and recruiting (including his own team)

Connecting the new assistants to the players is the start of Phase 2, which Fisch described as “recruiting our own team.”

It began with that initial address, but it will take time for him to really get to know them and vice versa.

“I’ve never been in any of their living rooms, and I’ve never met their family,” said Fisch, who estimated that “95% of the team” wasn’t on the recruiting radar when he last coached in college, at UCLA in 2017.

“So they need to get to know me, and they need to see this is a guy I want to play for, this is a program I want to be a part of.”

Whether Fisch and his staff can slow the exodus of talented players remains to be seen. Anyone who’s in the NCAA transfer portal can elect to return. But when a player makes that decision, more often than not they leave.

This month alone, five receivers, two quarterbacks and two offensive linemen have entered the portal or indicated they will transfer — on the heels of multiple defensive backs opting out in the middle of the 2020 season.