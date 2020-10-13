New Arizona DC Paul Rhoads forced to scramble after departures erode defensive depth

Pandy spent the offseason preparing for just such a scenario. He changed his eating habits and worked on his lower-body explosiveness.

“Physically, I feel like I might be in the best shape of my life right now,” Pandy said, adding that he’s “just trying to take care of my body because I know I’m going to be on the field a lot.”

With the team back together after a fractured summer, Pandy is getting a chance to lead his unit. His efforts haven’t gone unnoticed.

“Pandy’s at the front of the drills,” UA coach Kevin Sumlin said. “You see him communicating with these younger guys.”

Keeping it simple

Assuming Pandy stays healthy and can build off his promising 2019 campaign — he finished with 66 tackles, five stops for losses, one forced fumble and one interception — Arizona will have a reliable veteran to run the show. But don’t expect to see any overly complicated game plans.

“I don’t think we can be as creative,” Rhoads said. “I talked to a coaching colleague this past week who is much further along than us, and they’re playing basically about three calls, because they thought that’s all they could really get taught and go out there and execute.