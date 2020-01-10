New Arizona OLB coach Andy Buh brings coordinator experience to role with Wildcats

After playing two seasons for the Wolf Pack (1993-94), Buh began his college coaching career there as a graduate assistant. After stops at Cal (2000-01), San Diego State (2002-05) and Fresno State (2006), Buh spent three seasons at Stanford, including two as the Cardinal’s co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. The ’09 Stanford defense featured future All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman.

Buh then returned to his alma mater, where he served as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for two seasons. In 2012, Buh coached linebackers at Wisconsin, including future pro Chris Borland. Buh spent 2013 as the DC and linebackers coach at Cal and 2015 as the outside linebackers coach at Kentucky.

“I want to thank Coach Sumlin and Coach Rhoads for the opportunity to be a part of Arizona football,” Buh said. “I couldn’t be happier to have the opportunity to be a part of what Coach Sumlin is building and am looking forward to getting to work right away. My wife Kelly and I are excited to make Tucson and the University of Arizona our home.”