New Arizona OLB coach Andy Buh brings coordinator experience to role with Wildcats

The Arizona Wildcats have completed their defensive overhaul with a coach who has extensive coordinator experience at the FBS level.
Arizona has tabbed Andy Buh to coach outside linebackers. Buh has been a defensive coordinator or co-coordinator at five schools, most recently Rutgers and Maryland.
Buh joins defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads and defensive line coach Stan Eggen as new additions to Kevin Sumlin’s staff. The plan is for Rhoads to coach inside linebackers as Arizona moves toward a base 3-4 defense. Cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin, the lone defensive assistant retained from last season, is expected to take over the entire secondary.
“Andy brings a track record for development and teaching that fits perfectly with our program," Sumlin said in a news release. "His meticulous work ethic, love for the game and passion for having an impact on his players will be a great asset to our entire program.”
Buh spent the 2019 season at Rutgers, which fired head coach Chris Ash three games into the campaign. Buh served as Maryland’s defensive coordinator the previous three seasons. The 2018 Terrapins defense had 18 interceptions; the ’16 squad had 38 sacks.
Buh, 46, has several ties to the West Coast. His hometown is Escondido, California, and he played linebacker at nearby Palomar College before transferring to Nevada.
After playing two seasons for the Wolf Pack (1993-94), Buh began his college coaching career there as a graduate assistant. After stops at Cal (2000-01), San Diego State (2002-05) and Fresno State (2006), Buh spent three seasons at Stanford, including two as the Cardinal’s co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. The ’09 Stanford defense featured future All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman.
Buh then returned to his alma mater, where he served as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for two seasons. In 2012, Buh coached linebackers at Wisconsin, including future pro Chris Borland. Buh spent 2013 as the DC and linebackers coach at Cal and 2015 as the outside linebackers coach at Kentucky.
“I want to thank Coach Sumlin and Coach Rhoads for the opportunity to be a part of Arizona football,” Buh said. “I couldn’t be happier to have the opportunity to be a part of what Coach Sumlin is building and am looking forward to getting to work right away. My wife Kelly and I are excited to make Tucson and the University of Arizona our home.”
In his role at Arizona, Buh will be tasked with coaching up a group of edge rushers who underachieved in 2019, when the Wildcats ranked last in the Pac-12 with 17 sacks. Players such as team sack leader Jalen Harris, who primarily played defensive end last season, likely will move to outside linebacker in the new scheme.
Extra points
- Five 2020 signees have enrolled and are set to begin classes Wednesday. The five are quarterback Will Plummer; receivers Roberto Miranda and Brenden Schooler; tight end Stacey Marshall Jr.; and offensive lineman Woody Jean.
- Spring practice is scheduled to start March 2. The spring game is slated for April 4. The team will be off for spring break the week of March 9. The rest of the schedule will be announced sometime after signing day on Feb. 5.
